Nigeria: Oborevwori Felicitates Emerhor At 68, Hails His Impact in Business, Politics

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Olorogun O'tega Emerhor, on the occasion of his 68th birth anniversary.

He describing him as a distinguished Nigerian whose contributions to business, finance and politics continue to inspire many.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, extolled Emerhor as a turnaround expert, accomplished venture capitalist and first-class accountant whose strides in the banking and financial services industry remain exemplary.

He noted that Emerhor, an Evwreni-born technocrat and politician from Ughelli North Local Government Area, had earned national respect for his accomplishments as Managing Director of the defunct Crystal Bank and, later, First Atlantic Bank, where his professionalism and visionary leadership repositioned the institutions for growth.

While acknowledging their different political leanings in the past, the Governor praised Emerhor's unwavering commitment to democratic ideals and grassroots development, adding that his constructive engagement in national discourse had stood him out as a statesman.

He said: "As a politician, you have continued to work for the good of our party by providing leadership at various levels, particularly in Ughelli North Local Government Area and Delta Central in general.

"Your passion for service, philanthropy and community development remains commendable."

The Governor wished him good health, long life and greater accomplishments as he continues to contribute to the progress of Delta State and Nigeria.