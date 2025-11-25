Liberia: VP Koung Admits to Jobless Liberia

Liberia's Vice President Jeremiah Koung admitted on Monday that the government has failed to create jobs for Liberians in under two years, despite its commitments to the people.

Addressing the Commissioning of Liberia's first semi-industrial fiberglass fishing vessel, tagged "SEEKO" (The Sea King), at the Mesurado Pier on Bushrod Island, VP Koung called for a quick end to a jobless Liberia, admitting to government lapses in creating jobs, capacity building, and human development as constraints faced by ordinary Liberians since the administration took over.

He admits the government's weakness in creating job opportunities for Liberians, rallying the administration to amend its efforts by investing in the government's top priorities to address its heated failure, as time is running out.

"Our government's weakness is job creation. This government was elected for six years; two years have gone by, and our people are tired of waiting.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

And we must prioritize our priorities. Let us invest in the fisheries sector and create jobs for our people. Job creation is the problem of this government, and we must take it seriously, Vice President Koung said.

He urged the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, to prioritize Liberia's fisheries sector, which is integral to national priorities.

"Job creation is the problem of this government, and we must prioritize our priorities. Fisheries are low-hanging fruit; we must take advantage of them and take them now," VP Koung stressed.

According to Liberian Vice President Koung, fisheries represent Liberia's low-hanging fruit for Job Creation, Food Security, and Private Sector Investment, and, as such, investing in the fisheries Sector would help boost Liberia's economy.

"This Sector can and must provide the volume of jobs our country needs. When the proper Infrastructure is in place, the Private Sector is fully engaged, Fisheries can become one of the key drivers of inclusive economic growth and a share of prosperity, Vice President Koung states.

He acknowledged the government's efforts, but there is a need to do more as time is running out, and as such, the government must take advantage of its weaknesses.

"Two years have gone, We are making strives, but there is need to do more, and To Mr. Agriculture Minister, I know growing Rice is given you hard time, let us put Rice on Oxygen and Invest in Fisheries, if We can pump more money in this Sector, get at least three or four of these vessels, have it on Sea, We can harvest more fishes and grow our Economic and create a million of Job, our people needs, VP Koung, averred.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reiterated the government's commitment to alleviating the many burdens faced by Liberians. He assured them that life would be made easier, while emphasizing the fisheries Sector as a step toward inclusive development.

VP Koung lamented that the dedication of the Country First semi-industrial fiberglass fishing vessel, "SEEKO" (The Sea King), symbolizes the rescue government's determination to highlight the vast potential of Liberia's marine resources for the benefit of all Liberians.

Meanwhile, the dedication of the Sea King highlights a step forward in the nation's fisheries development agenda.

Lovette Seldi Sie, Social Development Specialist of the National Fisheries & Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), indicates the commissioning of the SEA King is intended to utilize Liberia's abandoned resources in a manner that is sustainable, efficient, and inclusive.

She describes the commissioning of the vessel as clear evidence of collaborative efforts between NaFAA and the World Bank under the Liberia Sustainable Management Fisheries Project (LSMFP). -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.