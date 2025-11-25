Liberia: Boakai Alerts Nation to Coordinated Looting Threat

Addressing a vibrant, energetic crowd of young Liberians, the President criticized the global tendency to judge elections solely by the absence of violence. He noted that when there is an election, as long as it doesn't end in killing each other, no matter who they elect, it doesn't matter; they just say the election was peaceful. But whether a peaceful election will provide good leadership, that's not their business.

Boakai cautioned that citizens are often left to struggle under poor leadership, emphasizing that many young people chase popularity rather than purpose, forgetting the need to protect their future.

He went on to describe the realities confronting Liberia's youth: "Today we have a lot of brilliant young people all over the country, but they are in areas where there are no roads. The teacher doesn't go to school sometimes for two weeks, and nobody cares, and those are the stories we want to change in this country," he said.

The President stressed that his leadership is anchored in service rather than ambition. He explained that he didn't come to the presidency to be President. Instead, he feels this country needs a leadership that cares for the people, understands the problems of this country, and is willing to change them for the betterment of the young people who are coming.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The President's message ties directly to his long-standing stance on corruption. During his 2023 presidential campaign, Boakai vowed to recover stolen funds and ill-gotten properties allegedly misappropriated during the Weah administration.

Upon taking office in January 2024, he established the Assets Recovery Office, mandated to trace and prosecute corruption from the previous government. He also commissioned a sweeping audit of key state institutions, including the Central Bank, covering the years 2018-2023.

Boakai maintains that prosecuting these alleged economic crimes is crucial not only to punish past wrongs but to deter future corruption.

However, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and former President George Weah have fiercely rejected these actions, dismissing them as a "witch-hunt."

Weah has accused the administration of "politicizing justice," citing the detention of some CDC officials without grand jury indictments. He further claims Boakai is weaponizing the legal system for political advantage.

Adding to the controversy, political observers have criticized the Assets Recovery Team, arguing that some members lack the professional experience needed for such a critical national assignment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, President Boakai urged Liberia's young generation to embrace unity, patriotism, and nationalism. He challenged them to elevate their country, avoid destructive behaviors, and hold leaders accountable, without resorting to insults.

He stressed the importance of character, noting that "bad character will only lead to destruction and negative impact on the country. Drawing from the national anthem, he reminded them that "in union success is sure."

Boakai told the youth they must become Liberia's solution-finders. He said young leaders must become bridge builders, problem solvers, and provide solutions to the country's problems, and ultimately become nation builders.

He added, "Leadership is not a title, it is service and sacrifice and putting the country first even when it is difficult."

President Boakai delivered these remarks on November 24, 2025, as the keynote speaker at the opening of the African Students Leadership Forum 2025 held at Best Brain International University (BBIU), Thinkers Village, Paynesville.

The forum brings together students from 55 schools nationwide and runs from November 24-27, 2025. Edited by Othello B. Garblah.