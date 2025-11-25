Africa: COP30 Saw the Ocean Rising

25 November 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

As COP30 concluded in Belém, Brazil, a noticeable shift in broad ocean ambition was observed. However, the deep sea - one of our planet's most vital carbon stores and a key climate regulator - remained largely absent from negotiations.

Brazil, the host country, integrated the ocean into its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), marking an important step toward recognizing the ocean as central to climate action. As Dr Marinez Scherer, COP30 Special Envoy for the Ocean, said: "We cannot solve the climate crisis unless we act together with and for the ocean, the main climate regulator of our planet."

The deep sea is a unique environment, making up more than 90% of the ocean and acting as a vital planetary lung. Yet during the COP, it was mostly overlooked. New science published during the conference revealed the mounting impacts of the climate crisis on deep-sea ecosystems in the Arctic. While absent from negotiations, the deep sea featured in side events, where scientists spotlighted its essential role in regulating the climate.

For the first time, the draft COP text acknowledged the social and environmental risks associated with the unsustainable extraction and processing of critical minerals. Unfortunately, this language was ultimately removed from the final text, a disappointing missed opportunity to address key concerns. However, it was encouraging to see the COP beginning to tackle real-world issues, with critical minerals on the agenda, a vital step in addressing the threats posed by deep-sea mining.

Sian Owen, Executive Director of the Deep-Sea Conservation Coalition, said: "COP30 brought the ocean closer to the heart of the climate agenda, but governments must be far braver and bolder to meet their climate obligations and keep the 1.5°C target alive. A healthy deep sea is central to that solution, storing carbon, buffering heat, and sustaining the biodiversity that underpins a resilient planet.

"World leaders must recognize that climate action begins in the deep. In 2026, they must say a definitive "no" to deep-sea mining, and fully and finally protect seamounts - the ocean's lifelines - from destructive bottom trawling."

