Nigeria: Insecurity - Police Step Up Surveillance in Lagos Schools, Worship Centres

The Lagos State Police Command has beefed up security deployments across schools, worship centres and major public locations as part of measures to prevent potential threats during the festive season and into the New Year.

Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh disclosed this on Monday during a briefing for journalists at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

Jimoh said residents should remain assured of their safety, noting that the expanded presence of security personnel was a proactive step to reinforce public confidence amid recent security incidents in parts of the country.

"We want the general public to know that Lagos is safe and secure. We have made additional deployments to all schools, places of worship, religious centres and other locations frequently visited by people to ensure all worshippers are safe. This will continue into the New Year and beyond to ensure the safety of all Lagosians and other Nigerians coming into the state," the CP said.

He added that there was "no cause for alarm", explaining that the command was "beefing up security throughout the state" while also increasing tactical teams across local government areas.

The renewed vigilance comes against the backdrop of recent abductions in states such as Kwara, Kebbi and Niger, prompting heightened public concern.

During the briefing, Jimoh also raised alarm over a growing trend of vehicle theft linked to newly hired drivers and car wash attendants. He said the command had recovered 10 exotic vehicles and arrested 56 suspects for offences ranging from robbery to car theft.

"These vehicles are mostly those taken away by drivers who were just employed. We equally have instances where vehicles taken to a car wash were driven away by attendants," he said.

Recovered items included a Toyota Hilux, Range Rover SUV, Land Cruiser, Lexus GX460 and several other vehicles, as well as a motorcycle reportedly used in a robbery attempt. The police also displayed weapons seized during recent operations, including locally made pistols, a cut-to-size shotgun, cartridges and a machete.

The CP urged residents to adopt stricter personal security practices. "We should be more security conscious," he cautioned, advising motorists not to leave their keys with strangers or newly engaged workers.

Jimoh reaffirmed the command's commitment to sustaining intensified crime-fighting efforts, stating that Lagos would remain "safe and secure" throughout the festive season and beyond.

