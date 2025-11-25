Liberia: AML Begins Major Housing and Community Upgrades in Buchanan

BUCHANAN — ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has announced a series of major housing and community infrastructure upgrades across its Buchanan concession area, while simultaneously accelerating similar rehabilitation efforts in Yekepa, Nimba County.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the company said nearly a dozen housing units in Loops 1, 2, and 3 in Buchanan have already been fully renovated and turned over to employees. The renovated homes now offer safer, cleaner, and more comfortable living conditions for workers and their families.

More housing units in Loops 1, 3, 4, and 5 have entered the bidding and preparation phases, with construction expected to follow soon. AML is also preparing to upgrade major shared-use facilities, including Bachelor Flat #3, the Buchanan canteen, and the Port, Rail, and Workshop canteens, which serve as essential daily support hubs for staff.

The company added that dozens of housing units in Yekepa are also undergoing major upgrades, especially in Area "R," where employees reside with their families. The rehabilitation program in Yekepa is part of AML's ongoing effort to fully revitalize the mining town and return it to the vibrant, livable community it once was.

According to AML, the housing improvements are not just structural, they are an investment in employees' well-being and morale. With the holiday season approaching, the company says many staff will now be able to enjoy cleaner, modern homes where they can relax, host family gatherings, and spend quality time with loved ones in comfort.

The upgraded facilities also reduce maintenance burdens, reduce safety hazards, and create a more dignified living environment--factors that AML believes will strengthen workforce motivation and retention. The company said the improvements mean families can celebrate the holidays in homes that are safer, brighter, and more comfortable, adding that it is part of AML's commitment to ensuring its workforce feels valued and supported.

AML emphasized that the ongoing renovation projects are also creating opportunities for Liberian contractors and workers, supporting local economic activity and strengthening community ties. The housing and facility rehabilitation efforts form part of AML's broader infrastructure upgrade program tied to its Phase Two expansion, which includes major investments in rail, port, and operational facilities across Grand Bassa and Nimba counties.