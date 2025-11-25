West Africa: Nigeria Poised to Boost Green Economy, Tackle Climate Change

The Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Mrs. Tenioye Majekodunmi, has stated that Nigeria will enhance its efforts to promote a green economy aimed at mitigating climate change.

Majekodunmi made this known during an interview on the sidelines of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties held in Belém, Brazil.

She emphasised that the focus on comprehensive environmental sustainability, which includes renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and waste management, will be upheld across the nation.

According to her, Nigeria has embraced this responsibility wholeheartedly. Our commitment is not merely an aspiration; it represents a serious national mandate to achieve a 32 percent reduction in emissions by 2035.

She said, "We have already submitted our detailed Third Nationally Determined Contribution, becoming the first in West Africa to do so, approved the National Carbon Market Framework, and operationalized our Climate Change Fund."

ISACA, Cybersecurity Experts, Calls for Caution in AI Alignment

As Nigeria gathers pace in adopting AI in different fields, Information Systems Audit and Control Association (SACA), and cybersecurity experts in the country have advised on the need to be cautious in aligning without localising the data to reflect the nation's culture and environment peculiarities.

Also, the urged companies not to restrict their employees from using the tools, but must enforce compliance, quality and ethical usage.

They stated this at the 2025 ISACA Lagos Chapter, GRC conference themed, "AI Governance:Advancing Regulations, Ethics, and Risk Resilience in Africa's Digital Economy."

Speaking at the event, President, ISACA Lagos Chapter, Justus Osuji, reminded participants that the strength of nation's digital economy lies not just in its code, but in its conscience.

He warned that the need to ensure the data used in importing AI into the country must reflect the nation's culture and environment.

According to him, "Because if you are importing data from other environments that are not applicable to your environment, then the decisions you are going to make will go contrary to what is applicable to your environment.

"So it is very necessary that whatever you are going to implement, the data you are going to train with will also be relevant to the environment that you are going to apply the data. So the decision you are going to make will be relevant to that environment in which you are going to localise the implementation of the decision."

He stressed the need to use AI as an opportunity to build bridges not just between stakeholders, but between values and systems.