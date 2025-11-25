Nigeria: Nasarawa Beat El Kanemi to Regain Top Spot of NPFL

Nasarawa United defeated El-kanemi Warriors 3-0 in Lafia on Sunday to regain the top spot of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The victory moved the Solid Miners to 27 points from 14 games, three points ahead of second placed Ikorodu City.

Last season's top scorer, Anas Yusuf, scored a brace for Nasarawa, with Garba Mohammed adding the other goal.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Elsewhere, defending champions Remo Stars returned to winning ways after not to comfortable performances since slipping out of the CAF Champions League. The Ikenne side defeated Barau FC 2-0 at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta.

Centre-back Ahmed Akinyele gave the Sky Blue Stars the lead in the 15th minute, while Victor Mbaoma netted the second two minutes after the half hour mark.

In Enugu, Enugu Rangers' Kenechukwu Agu scored the decisive goal 20 minutes from time as the Flying Antelopes defeated Niger Tornadoes 1-0.

Hosts Wikki Tourists came back from a goal down to earn a share of the spoils against Bayelsa United at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Ifeanyi Ogba gave Bayelsa United the lead after eight minutes, while Nasir Jibrin levelled for the hosts three minutes from time.

The encounter between Warri Wolves and Kun Khalifat FC also ended in a 1-1 draw. Adebambo Ademola put Wolves in front in the seventh minute, while Kun Khalifat got the equaliser through Lekan Gabriel seven minutes before the break.

At the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia Warriors were held to a 0-0 draw by Bendel Insurance. Kwara United and Shooting Stars also battled to a 0-0 in Ilorin

Results

NPFL

Nasarawa 3-0 El Kanemi

AbiaWar 0-0 B'Insurance

Remo Stars 2-0 Barau FC

Kwara Utd 0-0 Shooting

Rangers 1-0 Tornadoes

Wikki 1-1 Bayelsa Utd

Wolves 1-1 Kun Khalifat

Premier League

Leeds 1-2 Aston Villa

Arsenal 4-1 Tottenham

CAF Champions League

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Simba 0-1 Petro Atletico