Nigeria: Okafor Plans to Hike CIO Golf Classic Prize Purse to N100m

Sponsor of the annual CIO Golf Classic in Port Harcourt, Chief Ikenna Okafor, has promised to raise the tournament's prize purse to N100million (about $70,000) at the next edition scheduled for November 2026.

Chief Okafor who is the Chairman of Keeves Global Leasing, revealed at the weekend that part of his vision is to make the CIO Golf Classic the premier golf tournament in Nigeria and part of the Safari Tour in Kenya, leveraging international currency pegging to maintain global interest.

The tournament which has held at the Python Golf Club in Port Harcourt for six editions paid out N75 million (about $50,000 USD) prize purse at this year's edition that attracted professional golfers from over 14 countries across Africa and beyond.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was amongst eminent guests that attended the closing ceremony of the sixth edition penultimate weekend in Port Harcourt.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Chief Okafor insisted that his long term dream is to see the CIO Golf Classic pay out prize purse to the value of $1 million USD within the next 10 years.

"The truth is that I have a big dream for the CIO Golf Classic," Okafor said at a media parley in Lagos at the weekend. "We are happy that we had a successful tournament this year in Port Harcourt where the professional golfers competed for N75 million purse but we are going to make it bigger next year with a purse of N100m or $70,000 USD," pledged the sports loving businessman who has played golf in virtually all the best courses around the world.

Part of his dream is to make the CIO Golf Classic the go to, first choice tournament for top golfers under the Safari Tour of Kenya.

"With our $1million prize purse within the next ten years, we are truly on course with our vision and mission to make the CIO Golf Classic the first choice for top golfers especially under the Safari Tour of Kenya,"stressed the passionate golfer who is also the sponsor of the swimming and amateur football leagues in Rivers State.

He expressed his mind on the challenges affecting the development of golf in Nigeria, stressing that underinvestment, poor infrastructure, and limited government support have stunted the lofty heights that the sport should have attained in the country.

Chief Okafor called for a more robust environment nationwide to help golf thrive. He highlighted the economic benefits the sport can bring to the country to include increase in earnings from tourism and other ancillary benefits.