Nigeria: New Mass Kidnappings in Kwara State

Abuja — Mass kidnappings in Nigeria continue unabated. Late in the afternoon of November 24, a group of at least 20 armed men attacked the village of Isapa in the Ekiti district of Kwara State, kidnapping a pregnant woman, ten children, and two nursing mothers. The bandits, who fired several shots, wounding an elderly woman, then fled along the roads connecting Eruku with neighboring villages.

In Kwara State, in western Nigeria, 38 worshippers were captured on November 18 while a community prayer service at a Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku was being live-streamed (see Fides, 22/11/2025). These individuals were freed in an operation by security forces. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu announced this on his official X account this Sunday (November 23). "Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the past few days, all 38 worshippers who were kidnapped in Eruku, Kwara State, have been rescued," President Tinubu wrote.

Isapa, the site of the latest mass kidnapping, is not far from Eruku, where the 38 people were abducted in an attack on a Pentecostal place of worship, that left three people dead.