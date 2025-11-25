Liberia: Snowe Commends Navoo for Contributions to Security, Agriculture

Bomi County — Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe has praised Abdullah Navoo, chief executive officer of the Abdullah Navoo Security Guard, for what he described as substantial contributions to security and agricultural development across Liberia's western region.

Snowe said Navoo's investments in farming and his efforts to expand employment through private security operations have helped improve livelihoods in several communities.

The senator delivered the remarks during an honoring ceremony organized by the Western Region Youth and Student Parliament of Liberia.

The group recognized Navoo for his work in strengthening community safety and advancing agriculture, saying his contributions have earned broad support from residents and local leaders.

The event brought together stakeholders, including Representative Sam Jallah, as well as youth and student organizations.

Navoo thanked the organizers for the recognition and urged residents to remain committed to development initiatives.

He said determination has driven his work in security and agriculture, noting that large numbers of people in the western region now benefit from the programs he has launched.

Navoo said he remains committed to expanding efforts aimed at improving conditions in the region.