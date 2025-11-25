Liberia: Enough Is Enough - a Call for Justice for Liberia's Forgotten Disabled Citizens

opinion

The streets of Capitol Hill have spoken--twice in recent weeks. In late October and again in November 2025, thousands of Liberians with disabilities descended upon the Executive Mansion and Parliament, their voices echoing a cry that can no longer be ignored: the systematic neglect, discrimination, and abandonment of persons with disabilities in our nation has reached a breaking point. These are not merely protests; they are desperate pleas for dignity, justice, and the basic rights that should be guaranteed to every citizen of the Republic of Liberia. The time for empty promises and bureaucratic delays has passed.

The two back-to-back disability protests tell a damning story of institutional collapse and governmental indifference. The first wave in October 2025 saw visually impaired citizens gathering peacefully at the Executive Mansion, demanding the dismissal of Samuel Dean, Executive Director of the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD), over allegations of massive financial mismanagement. These protesters charged that President Boakai's US$200,000 commitment to support employment and livelihood initiatives for persons with disabilities was allegedly diverted for personal use, including the purchase of a personal vehicle for NCD leadership. The anguish in their voices was palpable as one protester lamented: "President Boakai came and saw us right at the gate, but he didn't even stop to talk to us".

When the government failed to respond to their October petition, the disabled community returned in November, this time blocking traffic on Capitol Hill in a powerful display of civil disobedience. They were not deterred by the earlier dismissive response from NCD officials, who labeled the first protest "a performance" orchestrated by the "politically motivated". The second demonstration made clear that this movement reflects genuine grievances shared across the disability community--not political theater. These repeated protests represent an indictment of the entire system tasked with protecting and advancing the rights of our most vulnerable citizens.

Behind the placards and slogans lies a crisis of staggering proportions. Approximately 99 percent of persons with disabilities in Liberia live in extreme poverty, a stark indictment that exceeds general poverty levels by a disturbing margin. This is not coincidence--it is the direct result of systematic exclusion from education and employment opportunities. The government's own data reveals the depth of this catastrophe: among adults of working age, persons with disabilities experience rates of unemployment and underemployment far exceeding their non-disabled peers. Many disabled individuals remain trapped in an endless cycle of poverty because the very systems designed to protect them have failed at every turn.

The educational exclusion begins early. Research shows that approximately 81 percent of children with disabilities between ages 5 and 9 are not in school, while even among older children ages 15-19, over 40 percent remain out of school. This educational apartheid is not an accident but a choice--a choice made by school administrators who cite infrastructure gaps and resource constraints as reasons to exclude disabled students, despite laws theoretically protecting their right to education. When disabled children are denied education, their path to employment becomes impossible. When employment remains inaccessible, poverty becomes inescapable.

The discrimination extends far beyond economics. People with disabilities in Liberia face pervasive discrimination in employment, housing, access to justice, and social participation. Even when qualified individuals with disabilities manage to secure employment, they face wage discrimination, earning considerably less than their non-disabled colleagues. The government established a target of 4 percent employment quota for persons with disabilities, yet this mandate remains largely unenforced. Public institutions, including government agencies, have failed to implement inclusive employment policies, leaving disabled Liberians systematically excluded from formal sector opportunities.

Access to justice--a fundamental human right--remains severely compromised. Persons with disabilities report discrimination within the justice system itself, with judges and court officials often viewing disabled individuals as lacking credibility, even in cases where they are witnesses or plaintiffs. Physical inaccessibility of court buildings compounds this marginalization, effectively barring disabled citizens from seeking legal recourse. This absence of access to justice means that violations of disability rights often go unpunished and unremedied.

Housing and public spaces present additional barriers. The physical infrastructure of Liberia remains profoundly inaccessible to persons with disabilities. Public transportation is not disability-friendly; buildings lack ramps and accessible facilities; information is not provided in formats accessible to people with visual or hearing impairments. These environmental barriers do not simply inconvenience disabled citizens--they effectively segregate them from full participation in society. A blind person cannot navigate the streets of Monrovia safely; a wheelchair user cannot access most public buildings; a deaf person cannot participate in civic proceedings. This is segregation by design, even if unintentional.

The institution specifically tasked with protecting disability rights--the National Commission on Disabilities--has become instead a symbol of institutional failure. The allegations of financial mismanagement leveled by protesters represent not merely corruption but a betrayal of the disability community's trust. The NCD received US$200,000 in government funds earmarked for disability economic empowerment, along with separate donations from corporations like Orange Liberia. Rather than serving as a conduit for resources reaching disabled individuals, the commission appears to have become a vehicle for personal enrichment at the expense of the most vulnerable.

Even more troubling is the institutional response to these allegations. Rather than investigating the mismanagement claims transparently, NCD leadership dismissed the protests as politically motivated and characterized the legitimate grievances of disabled citizens as "orchestrated performances". This response demonstrates a fundamental contempt for the very people the commission exists to serve. When accountability institutions become mechanisms for evading accountability, the system itself requires reform.

While the NCD dysfunction is immediate and egregious, the broader problem extends throughout government. The 2023 UNDP evaluation of Liberia's National Action Plan on Disability (2018-2022) concluded that despite ambitious policy commitments, the nation "is largely yet to turn these good intentions into tangible actions benefitting persons with disabilities". The evaluation identified three primary culprits: lack of political will, systemic belief that disability is a low-priority issue, and lack of accountability.

The fiscal year 2026 budget provides further evidence of these misplaced priorities. Disabled Liberians are blocked traffic leading to the Capitol demanding attention to their plight, yet the government continues to underfund disability-related services. The Department of Science, Technical, Vocational, and Special Education received merely 0.28 percent of the Ministry of Education budget in FY 2023. Social development services have contracted, declining at a rate of negative 4 percent annually. Meanwhile, security and rule-of-law institutions received massive funding increases, suggesting the government's priority is enforcement capacity rather than foundational services including support for vulnerable populations.

Liberia's commitment to disability rights is reflected in signed international conventions, adopted national policies, and rhetorical pledges to "leave no Liberian behind." Yet the lived reality for Liberians with disabilities tells a different story. The gaps between rhetoric and reality are not mere implementation challenges--they reflect fundamental choices about who matters in our society and whose needs deserve resources.

When the government provides large sums for disability empowerment only to have those funds allegedly diverted to personal use, that is a choice. When school administrators exclude qualified students with disabilities because of their impairment, that is a choice. When persons with disabilities cannot access public transportation, public buildings, or courts, that is a choice. When disabled individuals systematically earn less than their non-disabled colleagues while remaining unemployed at far higher rates, that is a choice.

The protesters on Capitol Hill in October and November 2025 were articulating a simple demand: that disabled Liberians cease being an afterthought and instead become a priority. They demanded that the funds designated for their empowerment actually reach them. They demanded that leadership at the National Commission on Disabilities be held accountable. They demanded that President Boakai and Parliament recognize their existence and address their marginalization.

Several immediate steps are necessary to begin addressing this crisis:

First, the government must conduct a transparent and independent investigation into the NCD's management of disability funds, with public reporting of findings and consequences for any mismanagement discovered. This is not partisan politics--it is basic accountability.

Second, the government must enforce the 4 percent employment quota for persons with disabilities across all public institutions, with penalties for non-compliance and public reporting on progress. Quotas mean nothing without enforcement.

Third, the FY2026 budget must substantially increase allocations to disability services, education accessibility, employment programs, and social protection for persons with disabilities. The current trajectory of underfunding represents a choice to continue marginalizing this population.

Fourth, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection--which coordinates disability mainstreaming--must be given adequate resources and authority to implement the National Action Plan for Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (2023-2027) with measurable accountability.

Fifth, the government must implement infrastructure accessibility standards across public buildings, transportation, and information services, with timelines and budgets for compliance.

Liberia cannot build an inclusive, prosperous nation while abandoning nearly 14 percent of its population--over 600,000 citizens--to extreme poverty, unemployment, and marginalization. The economic cost of excluding disabled individuals from productive participation is staggering; the human cost is immeasurable. Children with disabilities who remain out of school become adults unable to work. Adults without income support become a burden on already-stretched family resources. Communities with high disability poverty rates face compounding development challenges.

Moreover, society itself is diminished. Innovation suffers when brilliant minds are excluded from education and employment simply because their bodies or minds function differently. Our national values are compromised when we sign international conventions protecting disability rights while permitting systematic discrimination. Our democracy is weakened when vulnerable citizens must camp in the streets, blocking traffic, to be heard by their government.

The disabled citizens who protested on Capitol Hill in October and November 2025 demonstrated remarkable courage and persistence. They did not resort to violence or destruction. They peacefully presented their grievances and petitions. They deserved a response--not dismissal, not delay, not condescension. They deserved to be heard, respected, and acted upon.

Liberia faces a critical moment. The nation can continue the current trajectory of rhetorical commitment combined with minimal resource allocation and persistent marginalization. Or it can choose a different path--one that genuinely reflects the principle of leaving no Liberian behind. That choice will say more about Liberia's national character than any slogan or policy statement ever could.

The disabled community has spoken through two powerful demonstrations. They have presented a petition to Parliament. They have asked for accountability, investment, and recognition of their basic humanity and rights. The question now is whether President Boakai's government, and the national legislature, will listen. The answer they provide will define whether Liberia truly believes that all citizens--including those with disabilities--deserve dignity, opportunity, and hope.

The streets have been filled with voices demanding justice. What matters now is whether those voices will be heard, or whether they will fade unheeded, as have so many cries before. For the sake of Liberia's soul, we must choose to listen.

