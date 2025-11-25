Nigeria: Kwara Governor Sets Up Committee to Address Rising Insecurity

Governor AbdulRazaq set up a cabinet-level committee to develop short and long-term responses to the state's growing security challenges

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has set up a cabinet-level committee to develop short and long-term responses to the state's growing security challenges. The committee is chaired by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi.

The governor's spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the committee will work with community leaders and other stakeholders to design a state specific strategy that improves public safety.

He said the panel's work is expected to "enrich existing understanding of the nationwide security situations from local perspectives" and guide government decisions.

Members of the committee include Special Adviser on Security Matters, Saliu Bello; Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development Abdullahi Bata; Senior Special Assistant on Security Muhyideen Aliu; Special Assistant on Security Moshood Gobir, and one local government chairperson from each senatorial district.

Olufunke Shittu from the Office of the Head of Service will serve as secretary.

The committee has four weeks to submit its report. It will hold targeted engagements with traditional rulers and other local actors.

Officials say the approach is to gather grounded intelligence and produce a coordinated plan that reflects the security realities across the state.

The announcement follows a string of violent incidents in Kwara.

On 17 November, armed men abducted 38 worshippers during a church service in Eruku.

The victims were freed on 23 November after days in captivity. On 24 November, another group of gunmen invaded Isapa, a neighbouring community, and kidnapped 11 residents, including a pregnant woman and several children.

The state government has stepped up military and police presence in the affected areas, but residents and local leaders continue to ask for a more structured response.