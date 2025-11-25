Nigeria: Reps Minority Leader Faults Response to Insecurity, Says 'Government's Sleeping'

Mr Chinda called on lawmakers to set aside religion and party politics, unify, and urgently implement measures such as state policing, community policing, and a national border force.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, has accused the federal government of failing to act decisively against Nigeria's escalating security crisis, declaring bluntly that "government is sleeping" while citizens live in fear.

Mr Chinda spoke during the special security session convened by the House, an extraordinary sitting dedicated solely to addressing the rising insecurity that has left citizens anxious, communities displaced and security agencies overwhelmed.

In a passionate and sombre address, the minority leader said the daily experiences of Nigerians now resemble the grim description of life given by the 17th-century philosopher, Thomas Hobbes, who described human existence as "solitary, poor, brutish, nasty, and short."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Chinda said the country had reached a point where citizens no longer feel safe on their own roads, in their homes or in their communities.

He argued that the government, across all arms, had failed to act decisively despite repeated attacks that have left families grieving and entire communities displaced.

"Does this not appear to be the life of a Nigerian today?" he asked. "We can no longer travel by road in our own country without fear. When your relative attempts to travel, you remain in prayer until the person arrives safely."

Mr Chinda reminded lawmakers that Nigerians surrendered their sovereignty to the state for one principal reason: the protection of lives and property. He referenced section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution, which states security and welfare as the primary purpose of government.

"Are we worthy to continue to sit as a parliament if we cannot protect the lives and property of Nigerians?" he asked. "Four fingers point back at us when we point one at the executive. We are part of the government."

He urged lawmakers to be self-reflective and admit the failures of all arms of government rather than shifting blame.

'Government Is still sleeping, nothing fundamental has been done'

Mr Chinda said the country could no longer rely on what he called the "fire brigade approach," arguing that authorities only react after tragedies strike.

"I hear people praise the government. Government is doing well. Are we sincere? Government is still sleeping. Nothing fundamental has been done," he declared.

"Must we wait until our children are kidnapped before we take steps? When 20 people are abducted and two are rescued, we beat our chests that we have achieved something. What about the 18 who remain missing?"

Mr Chinda noted that virtually every week, the House debates fresh motions on killings, mass abductions or attacks, yet "at the end of the day all we do is observe one minute silence," he said.

Warnings against religious division

Mr Chinda cautioned lawmakers against framing insecurity as a religious conflict, arguing that while there are religiously motivated attacks, these are not the primary drivers of Nigeria's security crisis.

"Are there religious killings in Nigeria? Yes. But is that the major cause of insecurity? No," he said. "We cannot begin to paint this crisis with one brush. There is the economic angle, where people kill and displace entire communities for control of land and resources. There is the political dimension, where actors sponsor violence to make governments ungovernable."

He said attempts to divide Nigerians along Christian-Muslim lines only aid violent groups and undermine national stability.

The minority leader proposed that the House fast-track legislation for the establishment of a national border force to curb infiltration and arms smuggling, warning that Nigeria's borders have become "porous highways" for criminal networks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also pushed for constitutional reforms enabling state and community policing, asserting that Nigeria can no longer secure its territory from Abuja alone.

"We don't have an option than to go back to community policing or state policing. We must secure this country from every community," he said.

'Invite security chiefs for a closed-door session'

Mr Chinda urged the House to summon all security chiefs to a closed-door briefing where lawmakers could discuss sensitive intelligence, demand accountability and review the realities confronting security operatives.

"A lot cannot be said in front of the cameras," he warned. "Let us meet with them, tell them the feelings of Nigerians, ask for facts and figures, and take decisions with strong legislative backing."

The minority leader said he sees the present moment as a divine call for all 360 lawmakers to rise beyond politics and personal interest to rescue the country from decline.