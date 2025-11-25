Nigeria: Insecurity - Amotekun Raises Surveillance On Ondo Schools, Arrests Three Kidnapping Suspects

"In the last one week, we've visited so many of the schools, we've mounted surveillance on all those schools with boarding facilities especially the ones in the border towns of the state and the outskirts of the towns."

The Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun) has scaled up its surveillance on boarding facilities in schools in the state following suspicion of possible bandit attacks.

The Corps Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this on Tuesday while reacting to the security situation in the state.

He said efforts have been made to raise the level of security alertness within the corps.

"In the wake of this recent outcry of security breaches and kidnapping, the corps has commenced full enhanced patrol of all boarding schools in the state," he said.

"In the last one week, we've visited so many of the schools, we've mounted surveillance on all those schools with boarding facilities especially the ones in the border towns of the state and the outskirts of the towns.

"We have equally stepped up the activities of 24-7 patrol, ember month patrol has also been enhanced at our borders to ensure protection."

The corps also paraded three kidnap suspects noted for terrorising some parts of the state

He gave the names of the suspects as Olamiju (35), Udofia and Miracle, adding that they were apprehended in Agbaje camp at Ala-dada, in Akure North LGA while attempting to kidnap some people.

The corps also paraded other 13 suspects for various offences such as stealing, armed robbery and breaking of the anti-grazing law.

"The Operation Le Won Jade that we embarked on across the 18 Local Government of Ondo State has really assisted in driving away miscreants, bandits, kidnappers from our forests and this exercise is still ongoing," Mr Adeleye said.

"The total number of arrests in the last one week is 34. Out of the 34, we are parading 16.

"There is an Abubakar arrested in Ogbese, a 24-year-old boy, for anti-grazing. We have Usman arrested for stealing a drilling machine. We equally have Ibuba arrested for anti-grazing activities. We have an Uche that specialises in defrauding POS people.

We have a Samson, 32, that was arrested for stealing farm products. We have a Tosin that was arrested in connection with robbery and attempted murder.

"We have Abiola, 25, arrested for attempted murder. We have a Samuel arrested for armed robbery. We have a Sunday, 28, arrested for stealing a phone in conjunction with Tope who is 25 years old and a 29-year-old Dayo.

"We equally have a Mohamed that was arrested for anti-grazing activities and a Subuloye that was arrested for vandalizing government assets."

Decline in crime

Mr Adeleye, however, said there has been a sharp decline in criminal activities in the state, particularly as it affects herdsmen and farmers clashes due to the success of Operation Le Won Jade, adding: "even before operatives of Amotekun get into the forestry reserves, we observed that they have been moving out gradually of the forestry reserve."

He thanked traditional ruler in the communities for giving timely information on the activities of suspects as a number of activities would have resulted in calamities without prompt alert from them.

Police arrest two students

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Police Command said that operatives attached to Akungba Divisional Headquarters have arrested two students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), in connection with a case of conspiracy and rape involving a 20-year-old female student of the same school.

Police Spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, said preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was invited to the residence of her long-time friend, Queen Sodo, who is also a student.

"Trusting in the longevity of their friendship, which began in secondary school and continued into university, the victim accepted a drink provided by her friend, which was later found to have been laced with drugs, causing her to lose consciousness," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Observing that the victim had become incapacitated, Queen Sodo reportedly cleverly left the room, summoned her male co-conspirator, and kept watch while the crime was being committed.

"The victim was subsequently rescued by a neighbour who noticed unusual and inconsistent noise from her neighbour's room. She was found naked, unconscious, and in a compromising position with the arrested male suspect, and was immediately taken for urgent medical attention.

"Following preliminary assessment, she was referred to a specialist hospital for further medical treatment, where she is currently receiving care and recuperating."

The statement said both arrested suspects have confessed to their involvement and the specific roles they played in the crime, providing investigators with crucial information to aid in the prosecution of the case.

Mr Ayanlade also said relevant and corroborative exhibits relating to the crime were recovered at the scene, including the bottle of the drug-laced drink, which will be transferred for toxicology examination, all of which have been identified by both the victim and the suspects as connected to the incident.

"The suspects are presently in lawful custody, and efforts are ongoing to transfer them to Gender Desk Office, Akure, for further discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution," he added.