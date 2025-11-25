Liberia: KRTTI Compliance Officer Accused of Filming Fiancée's Nude Video, Threatening Blackmail

- A compliance officer at the Kakata Rural Teacher Training Institute (KRTTI) has been accused of secretly recording a nude video of his fiancée and allegedly threatening to use it for blackmail following a dispute between the two, The Liberian Investigator has learned.

The suspect, identified as Albert Brown, reportedly in his 50s, was detained by police for two days and released Thursday under circumstances sources believe may indicate efforts to compromise the matter. The alleged victim is said to be a resident of Kakata.

Despite the seriousness of the allegation, the KRTTI administration has not issued any public statement. Brown serves in a position that requires high ethical conduct and professional integrity.

KRTTI Administration Responds

When contacted, KRTTI Director Sorna Sheriff said the institution had received no formal complaint from the alleged victim or her family.

"I have no complaints yet from the alleged victim or any family member about this unfortunate behavior. I have only been hearing it from other employees of the institute," Sheriff told The Liberian Investigator.

She said she has directed the Human Resource Department to begin an internal review.

"I have instructed the HR to follow up on the situation and keep us informed of every detail. Let the public rest assured that these details, when provided to us, will certainly inform our next course of action," she said.

Police Provide Little Information

Efforts to obtain details from the Liberia National Police yielded minimal results. Officers at the Crime Services Division said they had no official information on the complaint. One officer, speaking anonymously, said the matter was being handled by an officer identified only as "Solo" with the Women and Children Protection Section (WACPS).

Further inquiries did not produce additional details on the status of the investigation.

Suspect Denies Recording

When reached by phone, Brown admitted to having a "standoff" with the woman he described as his "wife-to-be," but denied recording her nude. He said the matter was resolved at the police station and claimed the woman had signed a waiver though he decline to state the specific of the matter. He declined to discuss the content of the document.

Brown ended the call when pressed for further clarification.