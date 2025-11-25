Liberia: Pelham-Raad Switches to Ruling Unity Party

Ms. Karishma Pelham-Raad and UP Secretary General Amos Tweh

Former Montserrado County District #10 Representative aspirant and long-standing figure within the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Karishma Pelham-Raad, has officially crossed over to the ruling Unity Party (UP), committing herself to the party's major December 6, 2025 Homecoming mobilization effort. Her decision marks one of the most significant political shifts ahead of the ruling party's nationwide celebration and consolidation campaign.

Pelham-Raad made her announcement over the weekend while participating in a Unity Party-organized cleanup exercise in Monrovia. The appearance alone drew attention, but her declaration of membership immediately heightened national political discourse.

For years, Pelham-Raad was considered one of the CDC's more dynamic mobilizers and a familiar face within the party's grassroots structures. Her departure from the CDC -- a party she served "for an extended period," according to insiders -- signals a major reconfiguration ahead of the upcoming electoral cycle.

While she declined to disclose specific reasons for leaving, sources close to her political team say her decision stemmed from a mix of shifting strategic interests and long-standing dissatisfaction with internal party issues.

Her decision also follows her recent resignation from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai government from her post as Assistant Minister for International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sparking speculation about her next political move. That speculation has now been put to rest.

Unity Party leaders welcomed Pelham-Raad with what many described as "open arms and strategic gratitude," noting that her arrival strengthens the party's mobilization capabilities ahead of the December 6 celebration.

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Karishma Pelham-Raad into the UP family," a senior UP official told reporters. "Her contributions to Liberian society have been substantial, and we are confident that she will play a crucial role in shaping a brighter future for our party."

The official added that Pelham-Raad brings "experience, visibility, and influence at both the grassroots and national levels," making her a valuable addition as the party expands its national engagement efforts.

Speaking during her induction into the party, Pelham-Raad praised the Unity Party as a political institution driven by responsibility, unity, and national transformation.

"I joined the Unity Party because it is a responsible and visionary party," she stated confidently. "The UP is committed to advancing the desires of the Liberian people, and you can see its love and determination through the way the country is being governed by President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung."

She emphasized that her decision aligns with her belief in the UP's leadership direction.

"Today, I am excited to be here, and this is just the prelude," she added. "Upon taking up my membership today, my next focus will be to work tirelessly to make our December 6 Homecoming a successful one."

Pelham-Raad described the December 6 mobilization as a "critical national moment" for showcasing the achievements and renewed direction of the Boakai administration.

The Unity Party's December 6 Homecoming celebration is expected to draw supporters and officials from across the country, as well as members of the Liberian diaspora. Party officials describe the event as a national demonstration of renewed unity, political strength, and the accomplishments of the Boakai-Koung administration.

The celebration will highlight governance milestones, announce new development initiatives, and energize the party's base ahead of the next political season.

With Pelham-Raad now joining the mobilization machinery, party executives say support for the event is expected to grow even stronger.

Analysts say Pelham-Raad's move reflects a larger trend of realignments within Liberia's political landscape. Her shift -- just days before a major political mobilization -- may encourage others to reevaluate their positions as the ruling party expands its influence.

"This defection is not just symbolic; it is strategic," one political observer noted. "Karishma has a large following and a solid presence. Her crossing over to the UP sends a strong signal about where the momentum is heading."

Political sources believe more defections could follow as the December 6 event approaches -- a development that could significantly shift upcoming political dynamics.

As Liberia counts down to December 6, Pelham-Raad's move is widely interpreted as an endorsement of the Unity Party's leadership and governance trajectory. It underscores the fluidity of Liberia's political space, where loyalty increasingly aligns with perceived opportunities for national impact and political visibility.

For now, Pelham-Raad says her attention is fixed on the Homecoming mobilization.

"This is a new chapter," she affirmed. "And I am ready to work."