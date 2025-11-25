West Africa: Liberia and Sierra Leone Break Ground On Ecowas-Funded Jendema-Bo Waterside Joint Border Post

-- Liberia and Sierra Leone, alongside the ECOWAS Commission, on Saturday broke ground for the construction of the Jendema-Bo Waterside Joint Border Post (JBP), a flagship ECOWAS project expected to ease cross-border movement, strengthen security, and boost regional trade. The facility is fully funded by ECOWAS.

The groundbreaking, held November 22, 2025, marks a major step in the region's push for deeper economic integration under the ECOWAS Regional Transport Facilitation Programme. The project aims to cut transit delays, reduce transport costs, and modernize border infrastructure between the two Mano River nations.

ECOWAS Vice President Damtien Tchintchibidja described the ceremony as a defining milestone for West Africa's integration drive. She said the new border post will improve transparency, security, and cooperation along one of the region's busiest land corridors.

"This facility will reduce transit times and logistical costs while ensuring security, transparency, and mutual trust between member states," she said. The border post is anchored on four pillars: modern infrastructure, harmonized legal and procedural frameworks, integrated ICT systems, and coordinated border operations.

Sierra Leone Hails Project as "Symbol of Regional Friendship"

Representing Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister Musa Timothy Kabba, Dr. Hassan Molai praised the initiative as a clear demonstration of shared commitment to diplomacy, peace, and economic transformation.

He said the project aligns with Sierra Leone's celebration of the ECOWAS 50th anniversary, describing it as a "beacon of successful regional integration in Africa." He also underscored its potential to create jobs for youth, promote social cohesion, and expand economic opportunities for border communities.

"This cross-border cooperation program enhances both economic and social development in our border communities," Molai said.

Liberia Reaffirms Commitment and Addresses Delays

Liberia's Deputy Minister for Budget and Development Planning, Tanneh G. Brunson, acknowledged that the project had faced delays but assured that work is now moving at full speed.

"This initiative began more than four years ago with careful planning, consultation, and a resettlement plan to fairly compensate landowners," she said. "Some community members had begun to lose hope because of the slow pace. Today's ceremony demonstrates that implementation is fully underway with renewed momentum."

Brunson said the facility will reduce congestion, cut transport costs, improve security coordination, and expand opportunities for traders, transporters, and local residents.

Calls for Ownership, Quality, and Long-Term Impact

Sierra Leone's Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Rev. Dr. Jonathan Titus-Williams, urged citizens to take ownership of the project and called on the contractor to deliver durable, high-quality infrastructure.

He said the border post will not only facilitate trade but also enhance immigration services, customs operations, and security along the Liberia-Sierra Leone corridor.

Liberia Pledges Continued Cooperation

Speaking on behalf of President Joseph N. Boakai, Liberia's Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Cllr. A. Oswald Tweh, reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to the joint project and thanked ECOWAS for its leadership.

"Individually we can achieve much; collectively under ECOWAS we can achieve far more," he said.

A Modern Facility to Serve Generations

The Jendema-Bo Waterside facility will cover roughly 81,050 square meters on the Sierra Leone side and 73,250 square meters on the Liberia side. Planned structures include administrative blocks, customs and inspection areas, warehouses, weighbridges, health services, and dedicated pedestrian and vehicle corridors.

ECOWAS estimates that the project will be completed within 24 months. Once operational, it is expected to dramatically reduce transit delays, improve border security, increase trade flows, and stand as a lasting symbol of West African cooperation and integration.