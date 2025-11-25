West Africa: Liberia's Energy and Mineral Sectors to Benefit From New Reforms

R. Matenokay Tingban has officially assumed office as Liberia's Minister of Mines and Energy, pledging a new era of reforms, transparency, and inclusive growth that will reshape the country's energy and mineral sectors.

Speaking at the official induction ceremony held at the Ministry of Mines and Energy in Buzzi Quarters, Capitol Hill, Monrovia, Tingban described his appointment as both an honor and a major responsibility.

"Today marks a significant moment not only for me but for our nation. The Ministry of Mines and Energy sits at the heart of Liberia's economic future. The decisions we take, the policies we craft, and the systems we build will determine how well our country transforms its natural wealth into human and national development," he said.

Tingban highlighted that his professional experience spans technical proficiency in mining, strategic leadership in governance, and service in national legislative and developmental initiatives.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He has served as Mining Engineer, Geologist Field Assistant, Environmental Site Supervisor, Assistant Director and Director of Mines, Acting Assistant Minister of Mines, National Mining Expert to ECOWAS and AU sector forums, and as a former member of the House of Representatives where he chaired the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.

"This experience has given me an in-depth understanding of the opportunities and challenges that shape Liberia's mineral and energy sectors," Tingban said. "It has also reinforced the importance of collaboration among the Executive, the Legislature, the private sector, local communities, and our international partners."

Under his leadership, Tingban emphasized that the Ministry's work will be guided by three strategic pillars: Efficiency, Transparency, and Inclusive Growth, aligned with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and Liberia's National Development Plan 2025-2029. "Our mandate is clear: to ensure that Liberia's mineral, energy, and water resources are managed sustainably and in the best interests of the Liberian people," he said.

The new Minister outlined a series of reforms aimed at strengthening the mineral sector. He pledged to finalize and implement the new Mineral and Mining Law, revise outdated Exploration and Mining Regulations, and review the Model Mineral Development Agreement to ensure equitable benefits for the state, local communities, and private investors.

Tingban also promised to operationalize Mineral Development Funds for independent management, reinforce the Inspectorate and Investigative Divisions, and enhance the Ministry's Legal Department to address challenges such as illicit mining.

"Reforms are crucial for strengthening Liberia's negotiating power, increasing revenue flows, and ensuring that communities affected by mining receive fair and timely benefits," Tingban said.

A key focus of his agenda will be increasing national participation in resource management. "To put Liberia first, we must ensure Liberians take a stronger role in managing our nation's resources and driving modern, sustainable development. This includes full implementation of government equity participation in Class A mining operations, reviewing the proposal to establish a State-Owned Mining Company, supporting artisanal and small-scale miners, and working with the Central Bank of Liberia on gold reserve programs," he stated.

Minister Tingban also emphasized the importance of a technically equipped Ministry. He plans to strengthen the Mining Cadastre Information Management System, provide specialized training for geologists, mining engineers, hydrologists, and ICT technicians, and develop updated operational guidelines and manuals to ensure accountability and reduce discretion in the management of Liberia's resources.

Highlighting the energy sector, Tingban said, "A modernized mineral and energy sector is the foundation of strong, sustainable economic growth and infrastructure development. Energy will be treated not only as a technical issue but as a national development priority. Reliable and affordable energy access is critical for industrialization and national competitiveness."

The Minister outlined a collaborative approach involving the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Authority (LERA), Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), the Rural Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), development partners, and private investors. His plan includes building stronger regulatory systems, promoting renewable energy solutions, and supporting efforts to achieve energy security and diversify energy sources.

Tingban acknowledged the high expectations of Liberians, stressing that his leadership will prioritize transparency in license issuance, fairness in concession agreements, responsible management of revenues, environmental protection, and the creation of employment opportunities. "Under my leadership, the Ministry of Mines and Energy will operate with integrity, transparency, and accountability. We will consult widely, engage stakeholders openly, and ensure that every decision reflects the long-term interests of Liberia," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Liberia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He extended a hand of partnership to civil society, the private sector, traditional leaders, women and youth groups, development partners, local authorities, and all stakeholders committed to the responsible governance of natural resources. "Together, we will build vibrant mineral and energy sectors that drive inclusive growth, strengthen national ownership, and deliver prosperity for all Liberians," Tingban emphasized.

Concluding his remarks, Minister Tingban said, "Liberia is blessed with abundant natural resources, resilient people, and the potential to transform these blessings into prosperity for our nation. The way we manage these resources will determine the future of our children and the strength of our country. With God's guidance, the support of His Excellency the President, and collaboration across government and civil society, we will ensure the success of this industry and the sustainable development of Liberia."

The ceremony was attended by the Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, members of the Senate and House Committees on Mines and Energy, representatives of development partners, officials of the Liberia Chamber of Mines, community leaders, former ministers, as well as officials and staff of the Ministry of Mines and Energy.