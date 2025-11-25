Liberia: New Camusa-Ameu Leadership Sworn in

The Deputy Director General for Administration at the Liberia National Lottery Authority (NLA), Ennish L. Fahnbulleh, has called on student leaders of the Cape Mount University Students' Association (CAMUSA), AME University Chapter, to lead with integrity, empathy, service, and transparency, warning that leadership devoid of these values "will fail both the leader and those they represent."

Fahnbulleh delivered his message on Friday, November 21, 2025, when the CAMUSA-AMEU chapter held its highly anticipated inaugural program, bringing together Cape Mount student leaders, administrators, community representatives, and invited guests.

Addressing the gathering, Fahnbulleh reminded students that leadership is not about titles or authority but the ability to serve and amplify the concerns of the people they represent.

"As you lead and represent your fellow students, I want to emphasize the importance of leadership and empowerment," he said. "Today, it is crucial to listen to the concerns and ideas of your fellow students and amplify their voices. Sometimes, the problem may not be so difficult to solve--the student just needs your attention."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a structured keynote speech built around what he called key takeaways, Fahnbulleh urged the new student administration to adopt what he termed the "Listen and Amplify" principle, describing it as foundational for anyone aspiring to transformational leadership. "As a leader, opening your ears is important. Listen. Amplify their voices," he stressed. "If you are speaking to them to redress their problems, please be moderate."

He said many student leaders become inaccessible or arrogant once elected, forgetting they were chosen to speak for the "less fortunate and the voiceless." "You were not elected to serve yourselves or to hinder your colleagues," he warned. "Make yourself approachable. Leadership requires flexibility."

Fahnbulleh devoted a significant part of his address to the importance of empowering others, arguing that leaders who fail to create opportunities for their peers "will be remembered as failures." "Empower others to be leaders so that you will live forever," he said. "After your leadership, if none of your colleagues can testify positively that you empowered them, you will be considered a failure."

He recounted his own personal experiences from his days at the University of Liberia, where he supported struggling students financially and created pathways for others to gain employment.

"I paid tuition for over 10 to 15 students while I was there," he disclosed. "Many of the brothers and sisters you see today at the post office and library were recruited through my efforts."

He said empowerment must be done quietly, honestly, and without expectation of praise. "My recruitment of people should be between you, God, and myself," he said. "I need no praises."

Fahnbulleh challenged the new leadership to embrace innovation and collaboration, noting that effective student leadership requires constant engagement with faculty, administrators, and stakeholders.

"Work with the administration to find innovative solutions to challenges and create positive change," he urged. "Guide the process. Make sure your colleagues' voices reach the administration." He stressed the importance of identifying struggling students and proactively supporting them. "Some students can't come to class because they lack just $50," he said. "Get the data of those students. Visit their sections. Make sure they are present."

In one of his strongest appeals, Fahnbulleh told students that transparency is one of the most non-negotiable pillars of leadership. "Be a transparent person. Be a transparent leader. It is not a crime," he said.

"Leadership is work that is calculated. I am not perfect, but I am practicing to be perfect." Using his own journey as an example, he said the reason young people gravitate toward him is because he remains approachable. "It is not because of my position. It is because of my interactions," he explained. "If you are flexible and accessible, people will trust you." He also encouraged student leaders to avoid creating unnecessary bureaucratic barriers. "Some of our brothers and sisters in government have made it very difficult for people to reach them," he lamented. "Why would you allow your brother to go through procedures just to reach you?"

Fahnbulleh, who hails from Grand Cape Mount County, pledged to continue promoting capable Cape Mount students to meaningful positions. He noted that he recently elevated a young Cape Mount woman at the NLA to a director-level position.

"I want the people to know that there are Cape Mountaineers who are potential, and they deserve to be promoted to the right level," he emphasized. He pledged to expand job pathways for students, saying, "I again reaffirm my commitment to working with you to provide job opportunities. At my entity alone, I have increased employment by 64 individuals."

Earlier, newly inaugurated CAMUSA-AMEU president Daniyah Foday Lumeh delivered a stirring and emotional inaugural address, pledging to build a leadership grounded in peace, reconciliation, transparency, and academic empowerment.

"Today is a day of renewal, reflection, and purpose," Lumeh declared. "This inauguration is not merely a ceremony--it is the birth of a new chapter in the history of Cape Mount students at AME University." He said the leadership remains deeply concerned about the growing challenges affecting Cape Mount students.

Lumeh revealed updated data from the AMEU admissions office showing that over 500 Cape Mount students enrolled between 2023-2025, with only 30 students graduating.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reported that 50 students are on academic probation, having dropped for more than four semesters, and 25 students are currently not in school due to financial hardship.

Financial aid from the county has been absent for two semesters, putting many at risk of dropping out. "Our greatest responsibility is our students," Lumeh said. "Education is our most powerful tool. We must ensure that our struggling students return to school next semester and beyond."

Lumeh assured the public that his administration will prioritize unity and tear down divisions among chapters and student factions. "We cannot lead if we are divided," he said. "This administration will heal, unite, and restore trust among all Cape Mount students."

He promised transparent leadership, accessible governance, and academic programs including mentorship, peer learning, and internship opportunities.

Bringing his keynote to a close, Hon. Fahnbulleh delivered one final message: "Leadership is not about fighting opposition. It is about making a difference," he said. "Be bold, be innovative, and be inclusive. Work together to create a positive environment for all students." The event concluded with loud applause as students, faculty, and guests praised the keynote speaker for what many described as a "wake-up call for the next generation of leaders."