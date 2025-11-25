Liberia: Chamber of Mines Pledges Strong Support for Minister Tingban's Vision

In a landmark ceremony marking the official handover of leadership at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Liberia Chamber of Mines has pledged its unwavering support to newly appointed Minister of Mines and Energy, R. Matenokay Tingban.

The event, held at the Ministry headquarters, drew high-profile attendees including Senator Simeon B. Taylor of Grand Cape Mount County, members of the 55th Legislature, outgoing Minister Wilmot J. M. Paye, government officials, mining sector stakeholders, and representatives of the diplomatic community.

At the ceremony, Amara Kamara, President of the Liberia Chamber of Mines, described the transition as a critical moment not just for leadership, but for Liberia's broader economic future.

"Today, we witness not just a transition of leadership, but a continuation of the shared commitment to strengthen one of the most vital pillars of our national economy--the mining and energy sector," Kamara said.

He extended gratitude to outgoing Minister Paye, noting his efforts in guiding the sector through challenging times. "Minister, your leadership came at a time when the sector faced both longstanding and emerging challenges. Through your steady and open engagement, the Ministry advanced critical reforms, encouraged dialogue, and maintained professionalism at every step. While certain policy and regulatory processes still require finalization, your efforts have laid a firm foundation. We wish you every success in your future endeavors," Kamara stated.

Turning his attention to Minister Tingban, Kamara expressed optimism about the sector's future under his leadership. "Your appointment comes at a defining moment for Liberia. Our nation stands on the threshold of significant opportunities--opportunities in gold, iron ore, critical minerals, energy transformation, and the long-awaited drive toward value addition," he said.

Kamara outlined the Chamber of Mines' commitment to collaborate closely with the Ministry, emphasizing five key areas of focus: strengthening regulatory clarity and investor confidence, advancing responsible and sustainable mining practices, deepening community participation and local ownership, attracting new and diverse investments, and ensuring Liberia's natural resources drive inclusive growth and employment.

"Honorable Minister, your leadership brings renewed momentum to the sector. We are confident that through collaboration--government, private sector, communities, and development partners--we can build a mining industry that is globally competitive, environmentally responsible, and socially impactful," Kamara affirmed.

He further assured Minister Tingban of the Chamber's full cooperation, pledging to support the Ministry's vision in harnessing Liberia's mineral wealth for national development. "On behalf of the Liberia Chamber of Mines, I pledge our full cooperation as you assume this important national duty. We stand ready to support your vision and to help build a future in which Liberia's mineral wealth is harnessed for the benefit of all," Kamara concluded.

The ceremony underscored a shared determination between government and private sector stakeholders to leverage Liberia's abundant mineral resources to fuel economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development. Minister Tingban's assumption of office has been widely welcomed as a turning point for the mining sector, with stakeholders confident that strong collaboration will unlock new opportunities and bring lasting benefits to communities across Liberia.