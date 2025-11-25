Liberia: Boakai Pays Homage to Traditional Chief, Governors

More than 700 traditional chiefs and tribal governors from across Liberia gathered in Gbarnga at the weekend as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai opened the country's first National Assembly of Chiefs and Tribal Governors.

This event launched an important national dialogue on governance, decentralization, peace, and development. The two-day assembly took place at the Gbarnga Administrative Building, and it is the first time a sitting Liberian president has formally brought together traditional leaders at a national forum to discuss the country's governance structure and the role of chiefs in national development.

The gathering was held under the theme "Kwa pa ku quieh-ma Ku-noih-tuh," which means "Let's Come Together and Build Our County." The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) organized the gathering to fulfill a central promise of the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID). The goal is to create a government that listens to local voices and empowers communities that have long suffered from a centralized system.

Internal Affairs Minister Francis Sakila Nyumalin, who gave the official overview, said the assembly was called based on the President's direct instruction two months earlier. It aims to correct decades of policy-making that have excluded rural citizens from national decision-making processes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Minister Nyumalin explained that the assembly's purpose is to create a national platform where chiefs, as guardians of culture and governance at the local level, can engage directly with the country's leaders on issues affecting peace, security, development, and social cohesion. He noted that the event coincides with Liberia's preparation for its upcoming 2026 term on the United Nations Security Council. He stressed that peace, stability, and national unity are essential indicators Liberia must show internationally.

According to the Minister, four main outcomes are expected from the gathering: the establishment of an annual National Assembly of Traditional Chiefs, the creation of a framework of mutual commitments between chiefs and the government, agreement on eliminating harmful traditional practices, including FGM, and a clear definition of the role of chiefs in implementing county development and decentralization plans.

Minister Nyumalin mentioned that the sessions would follow a town-hall format, with President Boakai engaging the chiefs in closed-door discussions after the opening ceremonies.

In his opening address, President Boakai praised the traditional leaders for what he called "the most dignified display" he had seen in years. He noted that the colorful attire worn by chiefs showcased the strength of Liberian culture and pride.

He stated that Liberians at home and abroad have shown a growing interest in national renewal, highlighted during this year's July 26 celebrations, which he called "one of the biggest ever."

Regarding national priorities, the President pointed out agriculture, energy, and infrastructure as areas where the government intends to make significant progress. He mentioned ongoing investments in machinery, road networks, electricity expansion, and water systems.

President Boakai also announced that Liberia's national budget has risen to US$1.2 billion, the highest in the country's history, arguing that this reflects an increasing national capacity to deliver services and improve citizens' lives. He criticized past development approaches that left rural communities without schools, roads, or economic opportunities. He promised to build modern schools designed to prepare young Liberians for the global future.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to construct a national conference center in Bong County, citing the county's strategic location and a football academy intended to train young talent from all regions.

Boakai told the chiefs and governors that they are not just observers but central participants in the government. He urged them to monitor public works projects, protect government materials, and ensure accountability in their communities.

The President emphasized that Liberia's challenges, from poverty to underdevelopment, cannot be solved without empowering local authorities and decentralizing government functions. He stated that decentralization is not just a policy goal but "the key to Liberia's development." He argued that centralized governance has led to exclusion, marginalization, elite dominance, and unequal growth for over a century.

President Boakai called on the Legislature to pass the pending bill establishing the Ministry of Local Government to speed up implementation of the 2018 Local Government Act. He noted that significant progress has been made in agriculture, roads, education, anti-corruption efforts, and combating harmful traditional practices, including FGM.

Liberia, he added, has regained its international standing, with global agencies now listing the country among the top ten safest destinations for travel and investment, a sign he attributed to improved governance and national stability.

At the end of the assembly, he said the government and chiefs would adopt a joint framework outlining shared priorities and annual commitments, which would be reviewed each year at subsequent assemblies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kou Meapeh Gono, Chairman of the Superintendent's Council of Liberia, praised President Boakai for restoring dignity and recognition to traditional leaders and for taking tangible steps toward decentralization after years of stalled reforms. Gono described the implementation of the Local Government Act as "leadership in action," but he pointed out that Liberia is still in the deconcentration phase. He urged the President to push ahead with full fiscal decentralization, including revenue-sharing with counties.

In separate remarks, Bong County Superintendent Loileyah Hawa Norris and Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye commended the President for what they called a "historic and first-of-its-kind" assembly that gathered chiefs from across the country.

At the end of the two-day event, Tribal Governors expressed their appreciation to the government describing the gathering as a turning point in Liberia's governance structure. The delegates stated that the launch of the National Assembly of Chiefs and Tribal Governors will bridge the long-standing gap between national decision-making in Monrovia and local realities in rural areas.