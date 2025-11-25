Liberia: Senate Commences Separate Budget Hearings Today

Following the Plenary of the Senate's decision to break away from recent tradition of conducting joint National Budget hearings, the Senate's Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget have disclosed the calendar of events for the Fiscal Year 2026 Draft National Budget hearing, specifically the revenue component of the fiscal instrument.

According to the committee, the budget hearing is set to commence this morning at 10:00 a.m. in the conference room of the Senate.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), National Port Authority (NPA), Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) and the Liberia Maritime Authority will be the first to present and defend their revenue forecasts, strategies and operational frameworks before the Senate's Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget Chaired by Senator Prince Kemmoh Moye of Bong County.

Day two of the hearing is scheduled for Tuesday November 25, 2025, and will feature the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), National Fisheries and Acqua-Culture Authority (NAFAA), National Road Fund (NRF) and Forestry Development Authority (FDA).

On Day three, Wednesday, November 26, 2025, the committee will take presentations from the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA), the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) and the Center for National Documents & Records (CNDRA), including the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

On Day four, Thursday November 27, 2025, will witness presentations from Ministry of Labor (MOL), Ministry of Transport (MOT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and Ministry of Public Works (MPW).

Day Five (Friday November 28, 2025, will see the following entities appearing before the committee, Liberia Immigration Services (LIS), Liberia National Police (LNP), National Fire Service (NFS) and Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), including Ministry of Commerce and Industry/Liberia Business Registry (LBR) and Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPT).

According to the Committee, this critical phase of the budget review process will focus on assessing the revenue projections, collection strategies, and institutional readiness of key government entities tasked with mobilizing resources to support national priorities under the FY2026 Draft Budget.

The committee emphasized that key Objectives of the Hearings will include:

scrutinizing projected revenue streams for FY2026 and ensure they are realistic, achievable, and aligned with macroeconomic conditions; Evaluate institutional performance in revenue mobilization and compliance enforcement; strengthen accountability and transparency in the budget process by engaging directly with revenue-generating entities, as well as, to

ensure fiscal discipline and safeguard national development priorities through credible revenue forecasting.

"This Committee further reaffirms its commitment to conduct these hearings in a transparent, inclusive, and professional manner"

The Committee added that the process is designed to ensure that Liberia's FY2026 National Budget is anchored on credible revenue estimates and reflects the collective aspirations of the Liberian people.

The Committee encourages public interest groups, civil society organizations, and the media to follow the proceedings closely, as the hearings form a vital part of Liberia's democratic and fiscal governance framework.

Meanwhile, the committee has stressed that all presentations will be led by heads of institutions, and that team and sector head ministries will remain present to facilitate presentations by sector members.