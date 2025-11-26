Nigeria: Govt Denies Nationwide Ban On Open Grazing, Clarifies Transition to Ranching

25 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The Federal Government has dismissed reports claiming it has imposed a nationwide ban on open grazing, describing such publications as misleading and not reflective of current policy direction.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, said the government has not announced any ban on open grazing. Instead, he explained, the administration is pursuing a gradual and well-coordinated transition from open grazing to modern ranching systems across the country.

The statement signed by Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu, Head of Press & Public Relations, Mukhtar noted that Nigeria currently has 273 gazetted grazing reserves spanning more than 4.5 million hectares. He said the Federal Government is collaborating with state governments to revitalise and equip these reserves to ensure they are conducive for pastoralists and other livestock operators.

According to the minister, the transition plan is designed to provide sustainable alternatives rather than abruptly halt open grazing. He emphasised that the objective is to enhance productivity, reduce farmer-herder conflicts, and build a more efficient livestock ecosystem.

"Pastoralists, like every other economic group, require a structured business environment," he said. "The grazing reserves provided by law are meant to serve as business premises for all livestock activities. Our responsibility is to upgrade these reserves and facilitate their proper utilisation."

The Ministry urged Nigerians to disregard false reports and rely solely on verified government communication channels for accurate updates on livestock development policies.

