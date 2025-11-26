Nigeria: 'You Lack Sense, You're Very Stupid', Governor Bago Blasts Protocol Officer At Public Event

26 November 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Niger State governor, Umar Bago, has been caught on video publicly insulting his Director of Protocol, Abdullahi Yarima, during a security council meeting in Minna, the State capital.

In the undated video published by Sahara Reporters, the visibly angry governor was heard speaking in Hausa language as he arrived for the meeting, saying: "Yarima, you lack sense, you are very stupid," for not playing a table properly.

Recall that Governor Bago had previously found himself in other controversies. Earlier in 2025, he was accused of making false claims about paying graduate assistants to work on his farm and of ordering police to arrest and charge student activist Isah Mokwa following a disagreement.

As of press time, neither Governor Bago nor his media aides had issued an official statement addressing the latest incident.

