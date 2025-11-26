Uganda and Nigeria Deepen Military Ties During AFCSC Officers' Study Tour

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) has hosted a delegation of 39 senior officers from the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Nigeria (AFCSC), who are in Uganda as part of an ongoing continental study tour aimed at examining socio-economic, cultural, security, and political trends across Africa.

The delegation was officially received at UPDF Headquarters in Mbuya by the Chief of Joint Staff, Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba, who represented the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In his remarks, Lt Gen Bakasumba emphasized the critical importance of African collaboration in confronting shared security and development challenges.

"Africa's security landscape demands joint effort. Uganda and Nigeria have enjoyed a strong and enduring military partnership, with continuous officer exchanges and training programs that strengthen our collective capacity," he said.

Leading the Nigerian team, Brig Gen Nnemeka Ogili, Director of the Department of Land Warfare at AFCSC, commended Uganda for its longstanding commitment to regional peace and stability.

He highlighted Uganda's historic decision in 2007 to deploy troops to Somalia under the African Union Mission (now AUSSOM), at a time when other nations were reluctant to commit forces.

"No African country at that point was willing to put a foot on the ground in Somalia. A lot of countries had made pledges, but nobody deployed. Uganda did. And ever since, Uganda has remained in Somalia. We know that AUSSOM's backbone is Uganda," Ogii said.

Ogili also acknowledged the deep military ties between the two nations, noting that numerous UPDF officers--among them Maj Gen (Rtd) George Igumba--have trained in Nigeria at the Cadet, Staff College, and National Defence College levels. He said these exchanges continue to foster professional cooperation and shared strategic understanding between the forces.

The meeting was attended by senior UPDF officials, including: Brig Gen Abdul Rugumayo, Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security; Brig Gen Godfrey Karugaba, Joint Staff - Logistics; Brig Gen Robert Mugabe, Joint Staff - Financ; DM Bozegha, Deputy Defence Attaché of Nigeria to Uganda

Also present were several senior and junior officers from both countries.

The Nigerian delegation will continue their engagements in Uganda as part of their broader mission to deepen regional military collaboration and expand strategic awareness across the continent.