Nigeria: Canada Flags Nigeria, 16 Other African Countries in High-Risk Travel Alert

Canada's latest high-risk travel advisories, issued between November 13 and 15, 2025, mark one of its most extensive reassessments of security risks in Africa, covering 17 countries across the continent.

During the three-day update, Global Affairs Canada reaffirmed high-risk advisories for 34 countries worldwide, citing escalating instability, fragile governance, and rising cross-border security threats.

The development aligns with a broader global trend of tightening mobility, security, and immigration policies, particularly among Western nations increasingly adjusting to evolving geopolitical risks.

It also mirrors the hard-line posture of the United States under President Donald Trump, whose administration has prioritised stricter border controls and heightened monitoring of high-risk travel routes.

According to Canadian authorities, the expanded advisories reflect a combination of armed conflict, extremist violence, unstable political transitions, and rapidly changing local conditions that could endanger travellers.

Countries such as Somalia, Sudan, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso continue to experience active insurgencies and fragmented territorial control.

Ethiopia and Nigeria, meanwhile, are grappling with volatile political climates, mass protests, and frequent outbreaks of communal violence.

The advisories categorise countries under two levels of risk:

Avoid non-essential travel - Travellers are urged to carefully evaluate whether their trip is necessary for business, family, or personal reasons. Those already on the ground are advised to assess the importance of remaining and consider leaving if conditions worsen.

Avoid all travel - Travel to these countries is strongly discouraged because of extreme risks to personal safety. Residents and foreign nationals in these areas are encouraged to make safe departure arrangements where possible.

Hereunder are African Countries on Canada's Latest Travel Advisory

Avoid All Travel:

1. South Sudan

2. Burkina Faso

3. Central African Republic

4. Libya

5. Mali

6. Niger

7. Somalia

8. Sudan

Avoid Non-Essential Travel (with regional advisories):

9. Madagascar

10. Ethiopia

11. Burundi

12. Chad

13. Democratic Republic of Congo (Kinshasa)

14. Eritrea

15. Mauritania

16. Nigeria

17. Tanzania