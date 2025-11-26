Ghana: Health Minister Announces Uncapping of NHIs and Faster Payment of Claims

Health Minister Mintah Akandoh has announced that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has been uncapped, fulfilling a key promise made by President Mahama.

He told Parliament that the change has led to prompt and consistent release of funds into the scheme's account.

He explained that one of the first directives from the President after assuming office was the instruction to uncap the NHIS so that more resources would be available for healthcare.

He noted that the directive has now been fully carried out, with funds being released on time to support service providers.

Akandoh reported that the ministry sometimes even contacts health facilities to come for their payments because money is now available.

He stressed that threats by health providers to withdraw services due to unpaid claims are no longer an issue.

He revealed that active NHIS membership has increased sharply within the past year. Coverage has grown from about 18 million to more than 20 million people, representing close to 60 percent of the population.

He explained that the uncapping policy and the regular flow of funds have restored confidence in the scheme.

He described the progress as a sign of strong leadership and part of the government's broader effort to reset and strengthen national systems.

By: Jacob Aggrey