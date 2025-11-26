Nigeria: Ex-VP Atiku Abubakar Formally Joins ADC

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has formally registered with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a member.

His declaration was made public yesterday through a post on X, where the former PDP presidential candidate also released photographs of himself receiving his ADC membership card and a customised Waziri 01 jersey.

The brief but symbolic registration ceremony held in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, drew a sizeable crowd of supporters, party chieftains and community stakeholders, who thronged the venue to witness the event.

In the images, Abubakar was seen holding up his membership form as jubilant supporters recorded the moment.

Its official. AA, he wrote, finally ending months of speculation surrounding his political future since his disengagement from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the platform on whose platform he had been a towering figure for years.

His switch to the ADC came days after insiders hinted that he would use his birthday visit to Adamawa to seal his new political alliance, a visit that also featured several community engagements.

Speaking after picking the ADC membership card, Atiku, said, Now I have picked my membership card of the ADC. Now, the real opposition has begun. We will work in concert with other leaders of the opposition and Nigerians to chase the APC out of government.

He called on his supporters and all those desirous of ushering in the vanguard to reclaim and rebuild Nigeria to take the cue and register with the ADC.

Adamawa State ADC Chairman, Hon Shehu Yohanna, who joined Sen YarAdua to perform the registration, said Atikus registration signaled the unveiling of statewide registration of members into the party in all the Local Governments and Wards of the state.

He called on citizens, especially youths and women to take advantage of the opportunity to join the party across the nation.

Senator Sadiq YarAdua re-echoed the call, urging Nigerians to ensure they register to vote.

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the ADC, has clarified the membership status of Atiku, stating that his recent registration at his ward was not conducted by officials recognised by the partys national headquarters.

The party emphasised that it has repeatedly advised Atiku to complete his membership registration with the duly constituted and authentic ward executives in his locality, a step he has yet to take.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Christopher O. Okechukwu, the party described the development as a violation of its constitution and established procedures.

This registration was conducted through individuals who are not recognised by the ADC National Headquarters and therefore lack the authority to register new members.

We have consistently urged Mr. Abubakar to complete his registration with the duly constituted and authentic party executives in his locality, a step he has yet to take, a faction of the party stated

He appealed to the former vice president and his associates to approach the situation with understanding, stressing that the ADC was not a vehicle for personal ambition but a movement committed to democratic renewal.

The ADC national leadership finds this action to be inconsistent with the partys constitution and procedures. We are concerned that it may be part of a broader strategy to leverage the ADC while awaiting reconciliation with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a pattern we have observed in the past.

We once again call on Mr. Abubakar to regularise his membership by registering with the officially recognised party leadership in his local government. Upon doing so, he will be afforded all rights and privileges as stipulated by the ADC constitution.

The ADC is presently navigating a leadership dispute, with a case pending at the Federal High Court regarding the legitimacy of David Marks leadership. It is against this backdrop that coalition partners and Atiku Abubakars potential membership is being considered.

However, we urge the former Vice President and his coalition partners to approach this moment with understanding. Our party is not merely a platform for individual ambition, it is a movement for democratic renewal, Okechukwu.