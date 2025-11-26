Nigeria: Kidnapped Kebbi Schoolgirls Regain Freedom

Abuja — The schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) Maga in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State have regained their freedom.

A source familiar with the government's coordinated rescue effort disclosed that their release followed a non-kinetic intervention spearheaded by the Federal Government.

According to the source, the operation succeeded through close collaboration between the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Department of State Services (DSS), who worked behind the scenes to secure the girls' freedom without resorting to force.

The source explained that this reliance on a non-kinetic approach--centred on dialogue, negotiation, and other peaceful measures--reflects a continuing shift in the government's strategy for addressing mass abductions, which have repeatedly affected the northern region in recent years.

The incident had sparked widespread concern across the country, prompting the Chief of Army Staff to direct troops to intensify search-and-rescue efforts in the area.

News of the girls' release has brought immense relief to their families and the wider community, who had endured days of fear and uncertainty.

Authorities are expected to begin rehabilitation and reintegration processes for the rescued students as investigations into the circumstances of the abduction continue.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the rescue of the schoolgirls at the time of filing this report.

Recall that on November 17, bandits attacked the school and abducted 25 female students after killing a staff member and injuring a security guard.

Meanwhile, Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has demanded a full military investigation to identify and hold accountable the commander who allegedly ordered the withdrawal of soldiers from the school shortly before the abduction.

The governor described the incident as an act of "clear sabotage".

The military, in a statement, confirmed that the matter is currently under investigation.

In a related development, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, visited Kebbi State on Tuesday.

Addressing personnel during his operational tour, the IGP vowed to defeat bandits and kidnappers and restore peace to the troubled state.