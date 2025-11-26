Nigeria: NHRC Urges Stakeholders to Unite, End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls

25 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole

Abuja — Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr. Tony Ojukwu has urged stakeholders to unite and end digital violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

Ojukwu made the call at the flag-off of the United Nations (UN) 16 days of activism organised by the Inner Wheels Nigeria "Abuja District" on Tuesday in Abuja, with the theme: "Unite to End Digital Violence against Women and Girls"

In his goodwill message, Ojukwu who was represented by the Director, Women and Children, NHRC, Mrs. Ngozi Okore, stated that the campaign was for all stakeholders to come together and end digital violence against women and girls.

"This campaign calls on all stakeholders, government agencies, technology companies, civil society, the media, educators, community and religious leaders and families, to work together to strengthen digital safety promote accountability and ensure that survivors have access to justice and support.

"Ending digital violence requires awareness stronger laws Responsible technology use and a culture to come condemn all forms of online abuse," he said

Earlier he said he was honored to join partners across Nigeria and the global community marking the 2025 16 days of activism against gender-based violence According to him, this year's team, "unite to end digital violence against women and girls highlighted one of the fastest growing and often overlooked form of abuse in the digital age.

He cited online harassment, cyber stalking non-consensual image sharing misinformation digital blackmail and technology facilitated trafficking as real and damaging violations of human rights.

"These violations recognised as part of the fourth generation of human rights concern suppress voices restrict meaningful participation and instill fear in spaces meant to encourage learning expression and empowerment.

"The Commission stands ready to strengthen legal frameworks that criminalise online gender-based violence, support capacity building programmes for law enforcement and judicial officers on digital evidence and survivor centered, responses and promote awareness campaigns.

"We have to move from policy to commitment and empowerment is very key because when you empower a woman you empower the family, and the world," he said.

The Chairman, Inner Wheel Nigeria, Abuja District, Felicia Agbonhese, while addressing journalists, noted: "Gender- based violence (GBV), is preventable. By raising awareness, speaking out, and promoting prevention, we help build safer communities.

"Through unity of purpose and strength of service, Inner Wheel members aim to amplify a single powerful message: No Woman, Girl or any person should live

in fear," she said.

According to her, victims of GBV can call for help or support through toll free lines.

Dr. James Agbonhese principal partner at Agbonhese, Agbonhese and Co, offered pro bono services to victims of gender-based violence that come from Inner Wheel Nigeria.

