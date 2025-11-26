Nigeria: I'm Happy All 24 Kebbi Schoolgirls Have Regained Freedom - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed happiness that all the 24 schoolgirls kidnapped Monday, last week in Manga, Kebbi State have regained their freedom.

The president, in a statement issued on Tuesday evening by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,

declared: "I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for."

Tinubu applauded the security agents for all the efforts made to secure freedom for all the victims taken away by the terrorists.

He tasked the security agents to make more efforts to rescue the remaining students still being held captive.

His words: "Now, we must put as a matter of urgency more boots on the ground in the vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping. My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this."

Terrorists had struck at the school at dawn on November 17, 2025 and abducted the girls, moments after a military detachment left the premises.

The Kebbi incident triggered some other copycat kidnappings in Eruku in Kwara State and Papiri in Niger State.

All 38 kidnapped victims in Eruku were freed on Sunday.

The same day, the Niger State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said 50 of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State had been found in their parents' homes.