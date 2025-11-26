Nigeria: Police Confirm Shooting, Abduction of Residents in Another Kwara Community

Ilorin — The Kwara State Police Command has finally confirmed the shooting and abduction of some indigenes of Isapa town near Obbo-Ile in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state by suspected bandits.

During the incident, a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers and nine others were abducted by the suspected bandits.

A statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday by the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Adekimi Ojo, and signed by the command's Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: "It received a distress call around 6:30 p.m. reporting 'sporadic gunfire within the community'."

According to the statement, "Preliminary findings revealed that at about 1805hrs, a group of armed men suspected to be herders invaded the village shooting sporadically.

"As a result, a woman sustained gunshot wound to her leg; she has since been treated and discharged.

"Police operatives, backed by tactical units, were immediately mobilised to the scene, where officers later discovered that '10 residents had been abducted during the attack'.

"In response to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, visited Isapa for an on-the-spot assessment.

"During the visit, the police chief assured residents that the command had intensified efforts to rescue the abducted victims.

"The CP met with traditional rulers, the Onisapa of Isapa Land, Oba Gbenga Adeyeye and Olokesa of Okesa Land, Oba Olu Fagbamila Raphael Olusegun, local and youth leaders to assure residents of intensified operational efforts to rescue the victims safely and restore confidence in the area."

According to the police, a massive search-and-rescue operation involving police tactical teams and local vigilantes is currently underway.

The command said the teams are "combing the surrounding bushes with the objective of rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits."