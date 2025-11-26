Nigeria: Tinubu Seeks Sweeping Overhaul of Legal Profession, Sends New Regulatory Bill to Senate

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday sought a far-reaching transformation of Nigeria's legal profession as he transmitted the Legal Practitioners Bill 2025 to the Senate.

The proposed legislation is seeking a comprehensive overhaul of professional regulation, ethics enforcement, licensing and disciplinary procedures.

The bill, read on the floor by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, specifically seeks to repeal the existing Legal Practitioners Act, enacted in 1962 and codified under Cap L11, Laws of the Federation 2004.

The president, in his letter to the Senate, said the framework has become outdated and unable to respond to the evolving demands on legal practice at home and abroad.

Tinubu noted in his accompanying letter that "the proposed legislation introduces a modern legal framework to strengthen the regulation of the legal profession in Nigeria".

"It will provide the necessary reforms that will enhance professional standards, disciplinary mechanisms and public confidence in legal practice," he added.

He said emerging challenges, ranging from practitioner licensing to enforcement of professional conduct and disciplinary measures, require a full legislative reset to ensure accountability and restore public trust in the justice system.

According to the draft legislation, the reform package introduces some of the most sweeping regulatory changes to the Bar in more than six decades.

The key provisions include:

Section 1: Clear objectives prioritising public interest, protection of the rule of law, and improved access to justice.

Section 2: Codification of core ethical principles such as integrity, confidentiality and high professional standards.

Section 3: Creation of a new statutory body responsible for admitting qualified persons into the legal profession.

Section 17: Establishment of a strengthened Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee with enhanced powers to hear and determine misconduct cases.

Section 18: A broad range of sanctions for erring lawyers, including suspension, restriction, reprimand, and removal from the roll.

Sections 25-26: Introduction of a mandatory two-year Post-Professional Legal Internship (PPLI) and compulsory Continuing Professional Development (CPD) for all practitioners.

Sections 27-29: Mandatory inspection and accreditation of law offices, issuance of practising licences, and adoption of official seals and stamps for authenticity and compliance.

President Tinubu urged the Senate to give the bill expeditious consideration, stressing that Nigeria's domestic and international legal service demands require stronger institutional safeguards and uniform professional benchmarks.

Following its first reading, the Senate mandated its Committee on Rules and Business to commence the legislative process that will lead to further consideration of the bill.

Meanwhile, in a separate communication also read by Akpabio, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu invited all senators to a dinner at the Aso Villa on Friday.

Akpabio described the invitation as one that should be taken in the spirit of "a mother reaching out to her children".