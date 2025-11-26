Nigeria: Surge in Kidnappings - Tinubu Orders 24-Hour Aerial Surveillance On Kwara, Kebbi, Niger Forests

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday ordered a total air security surveillance around forests in Kwara State, following an upsurge in kidnappings and terrorist activities in the state.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, who made this disclosure in a post on his verified X handle, said the president has directed the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to intensify aerial surveillance over the deepest stretches of the forests where criminals are believed to be hiding.

The operation, he noted, will be carried out round the clock, with air assets maintaining constant communication and coordination with ground troops.

The presidential spokesperson explained that the same directive applies to Kebbi and Niger States axis, where joint operations are expected to facilitate the rescue of kidnapped victims.

According to Dare, communities in the affected regions have also been urged to provide timely intelligence on suspicious movements to aid security forces in restoring safety.

A wave of brazen kidnappings and violent raids across Kwara, Kebbi and Niger States had exposed the alarming reach of criminal networks exploiting remote forests and ungoverned terrain.

Tinubu's directive for 24-hour aerial surveillance and ground coordination, is both urgent and essential to dismantle these networks, rescue hostages and restore confidence to vulnerable communities.

Dare in the posting stated inter alia:

"President Tinubu has ordered total security cordon over the forests in Kwara State following recent kidnappings and terrorist activities.

"President Tinubu directed the airforce to expand its air surveillance across the innermost parts of the forests in Kwara State where it is believed the terrorists are hiding.

"They are to maintain a 24-hour surveillance and link up with the booths on the ground. This order equally applies to the Kebbi and Niger States axis where many are expected to be rescued.

"Communities are also urged to provide timely information about strange movements and activities to aide the work of the security forces."

The Presidency also disclosed that much pressure was mounted on the bandits by both the military and Department of State Services (DSS) last weekend which culminated in the release of the 38 church worshippers kidnapped in Eruku, Kwara State.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, explained that non-kinetic approach was deployed in securing the release of the 38 worshippers.

Onanuga, in a release while appreciating both the military and the DSS for the release of the kidnapped worshippers, added that the gunmen knew that if they did not cooperate, they were going to be "pummelled".

According to him, "After the incident, the DSS and the military were involved in the rescue effort. They got in contact with the bandits to release the captives unharmed.

"On Sunday, they were able to get them out unharmed. They do have a way of tracking these people.

"The security agencies have a way of contacting these people. They (bandits) know the consequences of not acquiescing to government demands. They know they could be pummelled."

Onanuga emphasised that a kinetic approach would have been counter-productive because terrorists often use abductees as "human shields" which could result in "collateral damage".

Attacking their base could be risky because you can kill the civilians," he added.

The presidential media aide also said the military will decide "the next line of action" on the kidnappers.

The rescued victims were abducted from the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku community of Kwara State on November 18, 2025, while the Director-General of DSS, Adeola Ajayi, briefed President Bola Tinubu on November 21, about the security crisis enveloping the nation.

Tinubu had on Sunday announced that all the abductees had been released after receiving security briefings from top military and security brass at the State House, Abuja.