Nigeria: 'No Ransom Was Paid' - Governor Idris Says, Receives Rescued Kebbi Schoolgirls

25 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has received the 25 Maga schoolgirls rescued from their abductors.

Idris, who confirmed that the girls are in good health, said that, contrary to reports, no ransom was paid.

According to him, the security agencies acted on the order of President Bola Tinubu to rescue the girls unhurt. "No Kobo was paid. The military, DSS and other security forces combed the forest and rescued them unhurt," he said.

The excited governor thanked the military, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the police for their efforts in the rescue operation.

Idris commended President Tinubu for not relenting in his efforts to ensure the safe return of the girls and to secure the country.

He thanked clerics who prayed ceaselessly for the success of the operation and also thanked eminent citizens like the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, APC governors and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) who visited the state during the trying period.

Idris commended the schoolgirls' parents for their patience and for having confidence in the government that their children would be rescued unhurt.

