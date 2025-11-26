Somalia, UN Discuss Speeding Up Drought Relief As Conditions Worsen

26 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) held high-level talks on Tuesday with the United Nations to accelerate humanitarian coordination as a new wave of drought tightens its grip on vulnerable communities across the country.

The meeting, chaired by SoDMA Commissioner Mahamuud Macalin and attended by UN Deputy Special Representative George Conway, focused on assessing emerging needs, expediting aid delivery and identifying practical steps to reduce the impact of the deepening crisis.

Macalin warned that the worsening drought required an urgent and unified national response. He urged partners to scale up support for communities already facing hunger, water shortages and deteriorating living conditions.

"This drought demands swift and coordinated action," Macalin said, calling for increased emergency assistance to protect lives and prevent a further slide into disaster.

Conway reaffirmed the UN's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Somali authorities, stressing the importance of ensuring that aid reaches the hardest-hit populations efficiently and transparently.

The discussions form part of broader efforts by Somali institutions and international partners to contain the effects of the drought and prevent the humanitarian situation from deteriorating further.

