Somalia: Somaliland Issues Urgent Drought Appeal As Crisis Deepens Nationwide

Hargeisa, November 26 — Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro has issued a renewed national drought appeal, warning that conditions are rapidly deteriorating across several regions and urging immediate mobilisation of support from citizens, businesses and international partners.

The president announced a $1 million government contribution to reinforce urgent relief operations, saying the effects of prolonged drought were now severely disrupting livelihoods, essential services and rural stability.

"I am issuing this appeal once again to our people and to the international community regarding the drought affecting Somaliland," President Irro said.

"The drought is worsening, and I call on both our citizens and global partners to support the ongoing relief efforts. As a government, we are pledging one million dollars to help respond to this crisis."

Drought forces closure of schools

Education Minister Prof. Ismaaciil Ducaale Yuusuf said the drought has forced the closure of at least 150 schools in Togdheer, Saaxil, Sanaag and Sool, affecting more than 45,000 students.

He said 14,457 primary, intermediate and secondary pupils were displaced as families migrated in search of water and pasture, while an additional 260 schools remain at risk of closure.

"When families relocate with their livestock to find grazing and water, schools lose teachers, students and basic services," the minister told BBC Somali.

Government urges rapid relief coordination

President Irro said his administration would intensify cooperation with regional administrations and humanitarian organisations to speed up delivery of assistance to vulnerable households.

Humanitarian officials warn that livestock losses, dwindling water supplies and rising malnutrition are increasing pressure on communities as drought conditions persist.

