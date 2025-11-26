Liberia's Rail Corridor Now a Strategic Artery in West's Race for Critical Minerals

The United States' growing race to secure alternative sources of critical minerals has placed Liberia's Yekepa-Buchanan railway at the center of a widening geopolitical map -- one that stretches from the mines of Australia to the mountains of Nimba.

Last week, U.S. support for Sunrise Energy Metals -- a mining company co-chaired by billionaire Robert Friedland -- signaled how deeply Washington is now investing in reliable, non-Chinese mineral supply chains. The U.S. Export-Import Bank issued a $67 million financing interest for Sunrise's scandium project in Australia, a metal essential for aircraft, defense systems, and clean energy technologies. Friedland called it a wake-up call for the West, warning that it had been "sleepwalking into a rare earths crisis" as China tightened its control of global supplies.

The same Friedland who is developing the scandium mine in Australia is also leading Ivanhoe Atlantic's Kon Kweni iron ore project in Liberia. His companies now connect two continents in one strategic equation: ensuring that the West can access critical minerals -- from scandium and copper to high-grade iron ore -- without depending on China.

In this equation, Liberia's Yekepa-Buchanan rail corridor becomes far more than an industrial line. It is a geopolitical artery. The 243-kilometer railway, once dominated by ArcelorMittal Liberia, is being restructured under a new multiuser regime -- a policy designed to open access to multiple mining companies and countries, including Guinea. This transition aligns perfectly with U.S. and European strategies to diversify global mineral supply routes.

Why the Multiuser Rail Matters

Liberia's rail system, when opened to multiple users, could become the West African equivalent of Australia's critical minerals corridor -- a shared infrastructure network that moves resources from friendly nations to global markets. It ensures that no single company or country can monopolize a route of such global significance.

The shift is already attracting attention from Western partners. The same way the U.S. and Australia are co-financing rare earths production to reduce China's leverage, Liberia's multiuser model gives the U.S. and its allies a trusted, stable transit route from the resource-rich Nimba range straight to the Atlantic.

Strategic Geography Meets Global Demand

Liberia's geography is its greatest advantage. It is the Atlantic gateway for mineral-rich Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire, and Sierra Leone -- countries that hold untapped reserves of iron ore, bauxite, and graphite, all essential to the energy transition. The country's commitment to transparent, multiuser infrastructure makes it a natural partner in the global movement to "de-risk" supply chains.

In that sense, the Yekepa-Buchanan rail is not just a national asset -- it is a pillar of the new geopolitical order in critical minerals. Its success could anchor Liberia firmly in the West's long-term industrial and security strategy while fueling billions of dollars in investment, jobs, and trade for the region.

As the world's great powers redraw their supply chains to secure essential materials for batteries, aircraft, and semiconductors, Liberia stands at a crossroads between old monopolies and new opportunities. With the right policies and partners, the Yekepa-Buchanan rail could transform from a legacy line into one of the world's most strategic trade corridors -- linking West Africa's natural wealth to the industries shaping the future.