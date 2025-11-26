Liberia: Israel's Mashav Chief Begins High-Level Visit

Ambassador Eynat Shlein, Head of MASHAV--Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation and Deputy Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs--has unveiled a series of new development initiatives between Liberia and Israel as she begins a multi-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Speaking Tuesday in Monrovia during an engagement with MASHAV alumni, government officials, and members of the press, Ambassador Shlein described Liberia as "a longstanding and trusted friend of Israel," emphasizing that her visit seeks to deepen cooperation in areas such as agriculture, early childhood education, neonatal medicine, water management, media training, and food safety.

Shlein highlighted the historic bond between the two nations, recalling Liberia's role in supporting the 1947 UN vote that led to Israel's establishment.

"We are very grateful that Liberia supported the establishment of Israel in 1948," she said. "More than 70 years later, we remain deeply appreciative, and we admire Liberia as a long-standing democracy."

She added that Israel is committed to strengthening this relationship through sustainable development cooperation driven by Liberia's own priorities.

The MASHAV head explained that her visit is primarily focused on meeting key government ministries to jointly design development programs tailored to Liberia's needs.

"We don't come with a ready-made agenda," Shlein noted. "We always work with the government according to its priorities. Our goal is simple: to support sustainable development and enhance the bilateral relationship."

Although she narrowly missed meeting President Joseph Nyuma Boakai--whose departure from the country coincided with her arrival--Shlein confirmed a series of meetings with cabinet ministers, legislative leaders, presidential advisors, and other stakeholders.

Ambassador Shlein detailed several new initiatives that will begin immediately or early next year. She announced that Israel is dispatching its former educational training center director to Liberia next week to begin a fresh capacity-building program for early childhood educators.

According to her, this will be the first on-site training of its kind in many years. "We are very glad to restart this tradition," she said.

Shlein also disclosed that Israeli neonatal specialists are currently in Liberia assessing delivery rooms and maternity wards.

She explained that neonatal complications can be deadly in the first few minutes after birth, but Israel is introducing simple, low-cost techniques that can save up to nine out of every ten babies who experience birth-related distress.

Following the assessment, Israeli medical teams will return in six months to conduct tailor-made training for Liberian doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

Another major project will begin in 2026 in partnership with UNIDO and the National Food Safety and Quality Authority (NFSQA). The initiative will support Liberia's food-safety laboratories, agribusiness development, and technical capacity.

Shlein said Israel will welcome Liberian experts for specialized training while sending Israeli experts for on-site workshops in Liberia. "Food safety and agribusiness are central to sustainable development, and we are proud to partner with UNIDO and National Food Safety and Quality Authority (NFSQA) on this national effort," she stated.

Ambassador Shlein announced that more Liberians will soon benefit from MASHAV scholarships. Two Liberian women will travel to Israel next week for training on agribusiness programs targeting women in rural areas. She emphasized that this is only the beginning, adding: "We are going to invite many more Liberians for specialized programs across all sectors."

She noted that MASHAV has trained Liberians since 1964 and intends to reignite that legacy in a more structured manner.

Responding to media inquiries, Ambassador Shlein confirmed that Israel provides annual global training programs for journalists. She encouraged Liberian media practitioners to work with the Israeli Embassy in Ghana to secure a place in next year's programs. "Yes, of course, we have training for the media," she said. "I encourage Liberian journalists to speak to our colleagues in Ghana to be included."

Shlein urged all Liberian MASHAV alumni to apply for micro-grants to implement community-level projects. "Each one of you is eligible--whether you trained with us one year ago or 30 years ago," she emphasized. "All you need is a sustainable idea. We are ready to support projects in agriculture, education, innovation, gender equality--anything that can truly last."

She shared success stories from other countries, noting that alumni have implemented projects ranging from robotics labs for rural schools to eco-friendly agricultural drone programs and children's hospices.

This is Ambassador Shlein's first visit to Liberia, and she expressed deep admiration for the country's beauty and the hospitality of its people. "Liberia is so green and the people are so warm-hearted," she said. "Even though Israel and Liberia are very different in resources and climate, we share the same spirit--working together for the benefit of people."

She emphasized that Israel wants Liberians to clearly see the partnership at work. "We don't want to do things quietly," she said. "We want Liberians to know that Israel is their friend--committed to sustainable development and a stronger future."

Ambassador Shlein said her next two days in Liberia will include additional government consultations and engagement with partners to finalize activities for 2026 and beyond. "This is just the beginning," she concluded. "Our partnership is strong, and we are here to enhance it. You will see more Israeli experts, more training, more collaboration--and more opportunities for Liberians."