Nigeria: Troops Will Maintain Aggressive Operational Tempo to Degrade Insurgents, Criminals in Kogi, Says Coas

26 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has said the military will maintain its aggressive operational tempo aimed at degrading threats against criminal networks in Kogi and other parts of the country.

Shaibu gave the assurance when he received Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi on a courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the army remains fully committed to protecting lives and property.

The COAS also pledged deeper synergy with state governments to strengthen security architecture and entrench lasting peace.

Earlier, Gov. Ododo congratulated the COAS on his appointment as the 25th Chief of Army Staff, describing it as a deserved acknowledgement of his leadership and capacity.

Ododo thanked President Bola Tinubu for appointing Shaibu at a critical moment in the nation's security efforts.

The governor commended the Nigerian army for its sustained sacrifices in safeguarding the country and assured the full support of the Kogi Government for ongoing and future military operations in the state. (NAN)

