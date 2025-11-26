Nigeria: China Pledges Support for Nigeria's Port Modernisation, Automation Project

The government of the People's Republic of China has pledged strong technical and diplomatic support for Nigeria's ongoing efforts to modernise and automate operations at its seaports.

This signals a deepening partnership between the two countries in the maritime sector.

The commitment was made on behalf of the government by China's vice minister of Transport, Mr Li Yang, during a bilateral meeting with Nigeria's Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, on the sidelines of maritime engagements in London, the ministry stated on Tuesday.

Li Yang praised President Bola Tinubu for establishing the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy as a fully dedicated ministry, describing the decision as a transformative step for Nigeria's maritime future.

He noted that China currently operates 52 fully automated ports among the highest number globally, adding that the country has the capacity, experience and technological expertise to support Nigeria as it transitions from manual and semi-automated systems to a fully digitalised port environment.

He explained that China's automated ports had enhanced trade efficiency, drastically reduced vessel turnaround time, strengthened security through intelligent surveillance, and minimised human error using integrated digital platforms.

He said a similar approach, adapted to Nigeria's specific needs, could unlock new levels of competitiveness for Africa's largest economy.

According to him, China stands ready to assist Nigeria in deploying smart port infrastructure, cargo-handling automation, digital gate systems, electronic customs processes, and advanced maritime communication technologies.

He also reaffirmed China's support for Nigeria in the upcoming International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council election scheduled for Friday, 28 November.

He commended the longstanding, cordial relationship between the two nations, noting that Nigeria has remained one of China's strongest partners in Africa.

Li Yang expressed satisfaction with the presence of numerous Chinese companies operating in Nigeria's rail, road and port construction sectors, adding that such cooperation has contributed significantly to Nigeria's infrastructural development.

In addition to technical support, the Chinese Vice Minister of Transport announced China's willingness to extend maritime education and capacity-building opportunities to young Nigerians.

This includes scholarships under China's specialised maritime training scheme and participation in the Global Innovation in Transport Programme, a four-week intensive training programme designed to equip participants with cutting-edge industry knowledge.

He also invited Dr Oyetola to China's Sustainable Transport Summit, scheduled for next year. He revealed that a draft Memorandum of Understanding is being prepared to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation between the two countries.

Responding, Nigeria's minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, expressed deep appreciation for China's continued partnership and its pledge to back Nigeria's IMO Council bid, assuring that Nigeria would reciprocate the goodwill.

He highlighted Nigeria's desire to deepen technical collaboration with China in several strategic areas, including port digitalisation, maritime safety, shipbuilding and ship repair capacity, inland waterways development, seafarer training, blue economy investments and maritime environmental protection.

Oyetola reaffirmed that Nigeria's waters have recorded zero piracy incidents in the last four years, with significant improvements also noted across the Gulf of Guinea. He attributed the progress to sustained surveillance, regional cooperation and the deployment of the Deep Blue security assets.

He sought China's support in combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing through modern monitoring technologies, satellite-based tracking systems and joint enforcement initiatives. He also called for Chinese support in developing Nigeria's fisheries and aquatic resources, identifying it as a major pillar of the country's blue economy expansion strategy.

The meeting concluded with mutual commitments to strengthen maritime ties, advance technical cooperation and work towards signing the forthcoming bilateral MoU that will define new areas of collaboration between both nations.