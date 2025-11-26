Liberia: Senate Mandates Audit of U.S.$200m WB Agriculture Projects

The Liberian Senate has formally requested the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct an immediate audit into the alleged mismanagement of US$200 million in World Bank funds allocated to key agricultural projects.

During its 53rd day of plenary sittings on Tuesday, November 24, 2025, Senate Pro Tempore Karnga Lawrence instructed the Senate secretary to officially communicate the mandate to the GAC, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability.

The audit request follows a communication from Margibi County Senator Nathaniel F. McGill, dated March 13, 2025, in which he urged the Senate to investigate the management of two major World Bank-funded initiatives: the Smallholder Agriculture Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization Project (STAR-P) and the Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP).

Senator McGill highlighted concerns regarding the disbursement and oversight of these funds, stressing that proper management is essential to ensure the programs achieve their goals of enhancing smallholder farmer livelihoods and advancing Liberia's agricultural sector.

The Senate's final decision regarding the matter will largely depend on the findings of the GAC audit report. The outcome is expected to play a crucial role in shaping future oversight and management of Liberia's agricultural investments.