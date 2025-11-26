Liberia: AML Buchanan Concession Undergoes More Housing Unit Renovations

With the festive season approaching, ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has announced the dedication of more newly renovated housing units for employees in its Buchanan concession.

This marks another step in the company's broader effort to modernize worker accommodations and improve community facilities.

According to a statement posted on AML's official Facebook page, nearly a dozen homes in Loops 1, 2, and 3 have been fully renovated and turned over to employees and their families. These upgraded units now offer safer, cleaner, and more comfortable living conditions, giving families a better environment as they prepare for the Christmas holidays.

AML says additional homes in Loops 1, 3, 4, and 5 are now in the bidding and preparation phases for construction, as the company accelerates work to rehabilitate more units across the Buchanan concession. Plans are also underway to upgrade several key shared-use facilities, including Bachelor Flat #3, the Buchanan canteen, and the Port, Rail, and Workshop canteens, which support the day-to-day needs of hundreds of employees.

The company further disclosed that dozens of housing units in Yekepa--particularly in Area "R"--are also undergoing extensive rehabilitation. The Yekepa housing improvement initiative is part of AML's long-term commitment to restore the mining town and provide employees with modern, comfortable homes.

According to AML, these improvements go beyond infrastructure. The upgrades provide employees and their families with a better quality of life, especially during the holiday season when many look forward to spending time together at home. Workers now have cleaner, brighter spaces where they can relax, enjoy festive activities, and host family gatherings with greater comfort and pride.

The company believes the improved living environment will boost workforce morale, reduce safety risks, and strengthen retention. It noted that employees will now be able to enjoy the Christmas season in homes that reflect dignity and care.

AML highlighted that the renovation projects are also creating jobs and opportunities for local Liberian contractors, contributing to economic activity in both Grand Bassa and Nimba counties.

The ongoing upgrades form part of AML's larger infrastructure improvement program tied to its Phase Two expansion, which includes major investments in rail, port, housing, and community facilities across its concession areas.