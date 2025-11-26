Liberia: 'Govt Cannot Hire Everyone', Says VP Koung, Urges Shift to Fisheries

Vice President Jeremiah Koung offered a frank assessment of Liberia's employment crisis on Monday, warning that government jobs alone cannot support the country's expanding workforce and calling for a national shift toward fisheries as a quicker, more sustainable source of jobs and economic growth.

"Job creation is the problem of this government," he said. "But we cannot employ everybody in government. The space is too small."

Koung spoke at the Montserrado Pier during the commissioning of Sea King, Liberia's first semi-industrial fiberglass fishing vessel -- an achievement he described as "a historic step forward toward our nation's journey of self-reliance and inclusive development."

Representing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who is on international engagements, Koung said the vessel presents a real opportunity for ordinary Liberians to benefit from the country's underused marine wealth.

"This vessel represents far more than an additional fishing fleet," he said. "It stands as a direct pathway to create jobs for our people, growth for our economy, and hope for our coastal communities."

He noted that Liberia's waters contain a wide variety of species that are regularly caught and exported by foreign fishermen.

"The salmon fish we eat for twenty dollars a piece in hotels -- they are all in this water," he said. "People grab them here and sell them to us."

Gov't Slashes Fishing Licensing Fees Nationwide

Koung announced sweeping reductions in fishing licensing fees effective January 1, 2026, directing the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) to immediately enforce the new structure.

Revised fees include:

Pelicannum users: US$30 (down from US$50)

(down from US$50) 1-15hp engines: US$175 (down from US$250)

(down from US$250) 16-40hp engines: US$350 (down from US$450)**

"These reductions are clear demonstrations of this government's ability to listen," he said.

"Fisheries Is a Low-Hanging Fruit"

Koung emphasized that although agriculture remains important, fisheries provide faster and more scalable economic returns.

"Fisheries represent a low-hanging fruit for job creation, food security, and private-sector investment," he said. "Let's pump the money in the fishing sector and see what we can do."

He said Liberia's nearly 600-mile coastline positions it to supply fish not only domestically but also to inland West African countries.

"If we had 50 or 100 of these boats on our waters, we could service Mali and Burkina Faso with fish," he said. "That is what other countries are doing."

Proposal: US$25 Million to Purchase 50 Semi-Industrial Vessels

Koung said the government should invest up to US$25 million to acquire 50 semi-industrial vessels -- each valued at about US$800,000 -- through mass procurement to lower costs and expand employment.

Each vessel, he noted, sustains roughly 25 crew members and provides continuous rotational work.

"When one crew comes back, another crew goes," he said. "This is a continuous job-creating system."

Private Sector Must Lead the Expansion

Koung stressed that government will not operate the vessels directly.

"We cannot do it by government getting involved in everything," he said. "There are business people here. Bring the vessel, line it up, and let investors take the lead."

He said any operator taking on a vessel must show financial capacity.

"Before you take that boat, you must be able to buy your own fuel and pay your crew for at least six months," he said.

On Agriculture: "Rice Is in the ICU"

In unusually frank remarks, Koung admitted the severe uphill battle facing domestic rice production.

"Growing rice is giving you a hard time," he said. "Let's keep rice on oxygen -- it's not dying, but it's not equal to living. Let's go to fishing."

Push for Faster Action from Development Partners

Koung thanked donors -- particularly the World Bank -- but urged faster engagement.

"When we wait for the World Bank, it takes time. Some negotiations take two or three years," he said. "Our people are not waiting."

He appealed for accelerated support to fish-port construction, aquaculture expansion, and landing-site modernization.

"This sector can and must provide the volume of jobs our country needs," he said.

Closing: A Call for Ownership

Koung urged Liberians to take charge of the sector's potential.

"There are business people here who are ready," he said. "Together, we can build a fishing sector that truly works for Liberians."

He ended with a prayer for the country and its fishing communities.

"May God bless our fishermen and women. May God bless the Republic of Liberia."