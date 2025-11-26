Liberia: Rep. Dahn Slams Health Committee Over Emergency-Care Bill Rejection

Montserrado County District #7 Representative Emmanuel Dahn on Thursday criticized the House Committee on Health for what he called an "unfair" and "careless" review of his bill aimed at major reforms to Liberia's public health law. He stated that the committee's decision to reject the legislation, without consulting him or holding a public hearing, betrays ordinary Liberians who suffer under the current system.

The confrontation began shortly after the plenary agreed to send Dahn's bill back to the committee for further review. The committee had previously submitted a report calling for outright rejection, which led to objections from several lawmakers and a push for reconsideration.

"I'm disappointed. I'm angry. This is unfair to our people," Dahn told reporters after leaving the chamber. "I spent a lot of time crafting this act to repeal the health law of Liberia. It hurts me every time I go to hospitals and see people lying without attention because they don't have money. No one should die because their family is too poor to pay."

Bill Seeks Mandatory Emergency Care Before Payment

Dahn's proposal would require all public and private health facilities to provide immediate emergency care before requesting payment. It also introduces commitment forms to safeguard health institutions while ensuring that patients are not denied life-saving treatment due to financial limitations.

The lawmaker argued that Liberia's current health system is "failing the poor," citing repeated cases of pregnant women, children, and other vulnerable patients dying at hospital entrances because they couldn't pay upfront fees.

"Many of our people are dying on the floor. Women are giving birth in pain because they can't afford money at the time. Children die and families cannot even retrieve their bodies," he said. "All we are asking is simple: stabilize the patient first. Save the life. Then you can discuss the money."

Dahn Accuses Committee of Violating Procedure

Dahn criticized the Health Committee for not following standard legislative procedures. He said the committee did not summon him, did not invite medical experts, and did not hold any public hearings to evaluate the proposal.

"They never called me. Never consulted any expert. They just came with a report today asking for rejection," he said. "We pass bills to build roads and create townships--and those are important. But rejecting a bill that could save thousands of lives? That is unacceptable."

He suggested that potential conflicts of interest might exist within the committee but declined to specify individuals.

"If any member is conflicted, they should say so," he added.

Plenary Orders Fresh Review

After prolonged resistance from several lawmakers, the plenary sent the bill back to the Health Committee with instructions to conduct proper consultations and produce a comprehensive report.

Dahn vowed to closely monitor the process.

"I will follow it. I will chase it. Nothing about this bill will be done in secret," he said. "Anything concerning the health and education of our people should never be played with."

He emphasized that Liberia needs to align with global public health standards.

"Around the world, emergency care comes first because life is more important than money," Dahn said. "That is all we are fighting for. This is about saving Liberian lives."

The bill is expected to return to committee for further discussion in the coming weeks, with health practitioners and stakeholders likely invited for expert input.