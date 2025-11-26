Liberia: LERC Amends LEC Distribution License, Expands Service to Three Counties

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) on November 25, 2025, issued an amended Distribution License to the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), expanding the Corporation's service coverage to additional communities in parts of Grand Bassa, Rivercess, and Bong counties. The amendment marks another significant step toward increasing access to reliable and affordable electricity across Liberia.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Hon. Claude J. Katta, thanked LEC for its collaboration throughout the amendment process.

"This amended license has been a major undertaking, and I commend the technical team, particularly the Legal, Licensing, and Public Affairs Department, for the work done in preparing this document," he said. "On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, we present this amended license and urge you to use it for its intended purpose. We expect you to bring electricity to the communities specified so that our people can begin to enjoy improved livelihoods."

Receiving the amended license on behalf of LEC management, Mr. Varmu A. Reeves, Senior Customer Service Manager, expressed gratitude to the Commission.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

We want to thank you for this occasion. Our teams and your teams worked diligently to make this amendment possible," he said, extending appreciation to the LERC and LEC staff who contributed to the process.

Mr. Reeves also conveyed greetings from LEC's Managing Director, Hon. Mohammed Sheriff, who was unable to attend.

He highlighted that the amendment aligns with LEC's five-year strategic plan launched in April 2025, noting that one of its pillars focuses on customer-centric service delivery.

"This extension empowers us to serve customers better. We know that in various constraint analyses, electricity consistently emerges as a major barrier to development," Reeves said. "We remain committed to providing reliable and affordable power to Liberia while ensuring operational sustainability."

For his part, Commissioner Atty. Kla-Edward Toomey, II, welcomed the expansion but urged LEC to strengthen operational efficiency and customer responsiveness.

Commissioner Toomey emphasized that the Board remains supportive of LEC's efforts and looks forward to continued collaboration.

"Overall, we are excited about this expansion. Your operational plans align with the national agenda to make electricity affordable and accessible for our people," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We hope that this growth will be sustainable and reflected in improved efficiency," he said. "One of the overriding concerns from customers is your lack of timely response to service issues. We have been informed that in some areas it takes up to two to three weeks for the lone technician assigned to respond to complaints."

He cautioned that expansion must be matched with improved service delivery.

"In the midst of these challenges, you are expanding. This naturally raises reservations for us on the Board," he added. "We want to challenge you to address customer concerns more effectively. Your license comes with obligations and Terms & Conditions, and we trust you will meet them."

The issuance of the amended Distribution License reinforces LERC's mandate to regulate, promote, and oversee the development of a reliable electricity sector for Liberia.