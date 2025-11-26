Nigeria: Insecurity - Oluremi Tinubu Warns Against False Reports, Misinformation On Social Media

Mrs Tinubu urged Nigerians to exercise caution and verify before sharing any information on social media.

Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed concern over the spread of fake news and misinformation on social media regarding the country's security situation.

Mrs Tinubu, in a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday, highlighted the dangers of fake news, particularly those focused on insecurity, and urged citizens to be cautious and verify information before sharing it on social media.

This comes as Nigeria continues to grapple with security challenges, including banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism, which have led to concerns about the spread of misinformation and its potential to exacerbate tensions.

The First Lady claimed that some individuals and groups are deliberately creating and circulating false reports to tarnish the image of the current government and create fear and confusion among Nigerians.

"Lately, I have grown deeply concerned about the kind of information being shared across the country, especially on social media," the statement reads.

"Too many fake stories are being created and circulated, most of them focused on insecurity, and a lot of these false reports are deliberately designed to tarnish the image of this current government."

Mrs Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to verify information before sharing, saying, "Before sharing any news, voice note, or video, please take a moment to verify it.

"Confirm from credible sources, follow official updates, and avoid spreading anything that has not been confirmed."

Speaking on the dangers of fake information, Mrs Tinubu said that it is harmful, destabilises communities, causes unnecessary panic, and damages the peace and "unity we are working hard to build."

Nigeria's persistent security challenges

Nigeria continues to battle persistent insecurity marked by frequent kidnappings, armed attacks, and violent assaults on communities, schools, and places of worship.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that terrorists, armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, on motorcycles, abducted 25 schoolgirls from their dormitory, killed the school's vice principal, and injured a local security guard, Ali Maga.

The girls were, however, freed on Tuesday after spending eight days in captivity.

Similarly, terrorists attacked the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Igan, in Eruku, Kwara State, on 19 November, killing three worshippers and abducting 38 others. All the worshippers were freed on Sunday.

Last Friday, armed men invaded the St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, and abducted 303 pupils, students, and staff, triggering widespread outrage and renewed calls for improved security in the state and the country.

Fifty of the abductees have escaped from their captors, according to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

These incidents form part of a troubling escalation in banditry, terrorism, and communal violence that has security agencies and deepened public anxiety across the country.