Nigeria: Video Shows Bandits Grilling Kebbi Schoolgirls Before Their Release

The footage appears to capture a farewell ceremony as a bandit, believed to be the group's leader, is heard asking the students how they had been treated during their captivity.

A video circulating on social media has shown a group of armed bandits questioning the kidnapped students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, shortly before their release.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 25 students were kidnapped on 17 November in a midnight raid during which the vice principal of the school was killed trying to protect the students.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The footage appears to capture a farewell ceremony as a bandit, believed to be the group's leader, is heard asking the students how they had been treated during their captivity.

"Were you left hungry?" he asked.

"No," the students responded in unison.

"Were you taken care of?" he pressed further.

"Yes," they replied.

The gang leader then told the girls that they were about to be returned to their families in good health.

He also asked whether any of them had been insulted or mistreated, to which they again answered, "No."

He confirmed that their release followed a "peaceful negotiation," insisting it was not the result of any government or military operation.

"You have seen how the government failed to rescue you. Your release was secured through peaceful negotiations. Our leaders were contacted, and that is how you gained your freedom," he said in the video, asserting that a non-kinetic approach led to their release.

Freed from captivity

The schoolgirls were freed after eight days in the captivity of the bandits.

A security source briefed on the matter told PREMIUM TIMES they were freed Tuesday morning due to the combined efforts of the Office of the National Security Adviser and the State Security Service.

The source did not provide more details but also shared photos of the freed schoolgirls.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, who coordinated the rescue mission from Birnin Kebbi, and the state's governor, Nasir Idris, announced the release of the abducted schoolgirls in Birnin Kebbi late Tuesday.

Mr Matawalle said the rescue mission, directed by President Bola Tinubu, was successfully carried out by the security forces.

"Under my direct coordination, our tactical team has successfully rescued the abducted students of Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State.

"This mission was carried out in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's directive to ensure their safe return.

"I commend our security and intelligence forces for their swift response, dedication and professionalism", Mr Matawalle said in a statement on Facebook.

Additionally, Governor Idris expressed gratitude at a press conference to President Tinubu, security agencies, and all well-wishers for their efforts, support, and prayers throughout the incident.

"We are very happy to announce the release of our students who were abducted from GGCSS Maga. We have received credible confirmation from our security agencies, acting on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that all the girls have been rescued.

"They are in good health and are currently on their way to the state capital, Birnin Kebbi," the Governor said.

"The security agencies took the President's directive seriously and have worked tirelessly since the incident occurred. We thank them sincerely for their dedication," Mr Idris said.

"Clear subotage"

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kebbi state governor alleged "clear sabotage" in the abductions.

Governor Idris accused the security agencies of ignoring credible intelligence provided by the State Security Services (SSS) regarding an imminent attack on the school.

However, operatives reportedly abandoned their duty posts shortly before the bandits struck.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We got credible intelligence from the DSS that this school was likely to be attacked... The decision was that we would provide round-the-clock protection," the governor said. "This is clear sabotage."

Corroborating the governor's claim, a teacher who survived the attack told reporters that heavily armed security personnel had spent Sunday night at the school, interacting and taking photographs with students.

"Sadly, for yet-to-be-determined reasons, they reportedly left the school before dawn," the teacher narrated. "About 30 minutes after they withdrew, the kidnappers struck."

Governor Idris has since constituted a special investigation panel, to be chaired by the State Director of the SSS, to probe the security failure and coordinate rescue efforts.

However, no report has been made regarding the earlier investigation, as the public fears that with the release of the students, the result might vanish into thin air.

It is also not clear whether schools in Kebbi might resume soon after the release of the abducted schoolgirls, which prompted the action.