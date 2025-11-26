Nigeria: Gov Otti Seals Tinubu's Campaign Office in Abia, Gives Reason

The governor explained that the sealing of the campaign office was not politically motivated, contrary to misinterpretation by the office and the APC.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has sealed the Renewed Hope Agenda Office in Umuahia, the state capital.

The facility is designated as the South-east regional headquarters of President Bola Tinubu's Campaign office ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Renewed Hope Partners is the campaign structure for Mr Tinubu, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It is being promoted in the South-east by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Mr Kalu, also an APC member, hails from Abia State, which is under the control of the Labour Party.

Video clips

Some video clips circulating online showed the structure had been barricaded with a ribbon.

A notice pasted on the walls at the entrance of the office by the Abia State's Ministry of Lands and Housing indicated that the structure was in contravention of the state's tax law.

"This property is in contravention of Sections 41 and 100 of the Abia State Tax Law (Codification and Consolidation), Law No. 7 of 2020. And it is hereby sealed.

"Any person, including the owner/ occupier, neighbour(s) or passer(s)by, who attempts to unseal this building is in contravention of the Abia state tax law No.7 of 2020. Be warned. Keep off," the notice read.

Campaign office fumes

Mr Tinubu's campaign group, Renewed Hope Partners, has condemned the sealing off of its office by Governor Otti.

In a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Elton Onwu, its spokesperson, described the action as "an attack" on President Tinubu's agenda and "a desperation taken too far."

Mr Onwu stressed that the property was dilapidated and abandoned for over 30 years before they took over the facility and renovated it, expressing surprise that the facility could be sealed at this time.

"We moved into the building in June 2025 after an extensive renovation of the facility.

"One wonders why the various taxes or notifications were not sent to owners of the property before the Renewed Hope Partners took over," he said.

The spokesperson accused Mr Otti of recently targeting Mr Tinubu's campaign group across the state, citing alleged attempts by the governor to stop the inauguration of the group's executives in Osisioma and Obingwa local government areas of the state.

"This latest move is a clear case of political vendetta and an attempt to undermine the efforts of the Renewed Hope Partners.

"We question the timing and motivations behind the sealing of the office, and we demand an explanation from the governor. Why was notice not given to us?" he said.

He called on the governor to reconsider his decision.

Why we sealed the campaign office - Otti

Mr Otti, in response, explained that the sealing of the campaign office was not politically motivated, contrary to the misinterpretation by the office and the APC.

In a statement on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Ukoha Njoku, the governor said, "The property was sealed by the Harmonised Task Force as part of a blanket enforcement of court orders."

He added that the enforcement was part of a "general exercise targeting properties in default of statutory obligations" in Abia State.

"Ground Rent has been owed since 1982, with the lease expiring on December 31, 2025.

"The property owner failed to respond to demand notices requesting proof of compliance with payment of ground rent and other related charges," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The court order was obtained for the sealing after evidence of service of demand notices was presented."

Mr Otti stressed that 82 other properties were sealed in Umuahia for similar reasons, adding that only churches, hospitals, and schools were exempt from sealing due to the social services they provide.

The governor, however, said he had ordered the unsealing of the campaign office after Mr Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency, brought the development to his attention.

"The unsealing was promptly executed pending the regularisation of the building's documentation," he said.

He maintained that the unsealing of the campaign office reflects his administration's "responsiveness to emerging issues."

"While enforcement remains uncompromised, sensitive matters will receive greater oversight to ensure fairness and political balance", he stated.